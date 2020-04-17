Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra reportedly owe more than $ 800,000 in tax debt

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra owe more than $ 800,000 in tax debt accumulated over three years.

According to a document received by PEOPLE, reality TV stars were in plans for $ 535,010 in November 2016 and 2017 with federal tax liens. A month later, the couple was hit by another $ 321,789 federal tax lien for 2018.

While the total amount is $ 856,799 in the tax debt that it owes, Lowell paid out a lien of $ 6,001 earlier this year.

Lowell and Baltierra are parents of five-year-old Novalee Reign and one-year-old Vaedy Luma. The couple had previously welcomed their first child, Carly, in season 16 and MTV MTV, but decided to place her for adoption.

Baltierra recently spoke about his finances and shared that their children were “ready for life” by playing in the hit series MTV Reality.

“As for the compensation for the show, my kids are ready for life, financially.” College is paid, and that was mine and Catelynn’s main thing, ”he said during a gig at The Wonderful Dad Show. “Each of our children has trust funds into which money comes and cannot touch it.”

“I have so much confidence and peace in how we raise our children,” he added. “They will be modest and will know the sacrifices we have made.”

Lowell and Baltierra have appeared in every season of Teen Mom OG since their debut in 2009.