'Teen Mom OG' Star Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifer welcome their second child

Congratulations to Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer, who welcomed their daughter on New Year’s Day!

On January 1, the couple welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Stella Rhea Edwards.

“Welcome to the world dear Stella! Stella Rhea Edwards arrived at her own time and surprised us New Year’s Day! Standifer shared the news on Instagram on Monday, January 13, along with a series of family photos with their second child.

“What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already, ze she added.

The arrival of their newborn comes about nine months after Edwards was released from prison after his arrest for theft and previous allegations of property possession.

The first photo shows Edwards cradling his newborn as his wife puts her arm around him while they both stare at Stella.

The second photo shows the entire family – including baby Stella! The photo shows Standifer with Jagger, who recently became 1 in October, and step-brothers Hudson – who had Standifer from a previous relationship – and 10-year-old Bentley – who shares Edwards with his ex and colleague Teen Mom OG costar, Maci Bookout – on play the floor with each other in their living room.

Standifer announced last July that she and Edwards were expecting their second child together.

“Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January!” Standifer shared on Instagram, along with a photo of a sonogram of their new baby and a pink bow mooji in the post caption.

Edwards and Standifer married in secret before he went to rehab in May 2017, and the couple exchanged vows during a church ceremony in November 2017.