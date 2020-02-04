‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee finds late mother’s sweet note two months after her death

It is almost two months since the mother of Mackenzie McKee died, but the Teen Mom OG star feels closer to her than ever.

At the weekend, McKee shared a moving story with Instagram about finding a note and a wallet that her mother, Angie Douthit, had given – and hidden – to her daughter before she died of cancer in December.

During a trip to New York City, to which McKee often traveled with her mother, she found an unexpected gift from her mother.

“I have been to New York countless times, but never without my mother. It was her favorite place and we always had the time of our lives there together. This trip was difficult. I cried and was lonely, but I also spent time grateful for these times with her, “she wrote.

The MTV star added: ‘I opened my suitcase after arrival and who knows how this wallet ended up here, but I succeeded. Mom, you found out how to come with me. Thank you 💗 ”

The first image McKee posted was a note with the text: “Mickie, I’m so proud of you. You are a true winner. You made me a better mother. I can’t wait to see everything you do in life. I love you to the moon and back, mom. “

The Teen Mom OG star also shared a photo, with the wallet with a small portrait of Douthit.

“To my daughter / I want you to believe deep in your heart / that you are able to achieve everything that you focus your mind on / that you will never lose,” read the inside of Douthit’s wallet.

“You win or learn / just go ahead and aim for heaven / I can’t promise to be here for the rest of your life / but I can promise to love you for the rest of me. Love, mom,” it concluded message.

Douthit died in early December, surrounded by friends and family.