Teen mom Alum Jenelle Evans wears a wedding ring after a secret date with ex David Eason in Nashville – The Sun.

TEEN MOM 2 Alum Jenelle Evans was spotted with her engagement ring again on Sunday after her secret date with ex-David Eason.

The 28-year-old mother of three went to the Kitchen and Rooftop Bar for a drink with her estranged husband in Nashville on Saturday evening.

Instagram

Jenelle Evans confused the fans when she wore her engagement ring on Sunday

Instagram

Jenelle Evans was seen on Instagram with her engagement ring

The franchise fans were a little confused when Jenelle posted a promotional video on her Instagram and a serious problem with her hand occurred.

While Jenelle was talking about how to use a styling tool, she ran her fingers through her hair and was sure to wear her engagement ring.

The ring on Jenelle’s finger was in a pink and red long-sleeved shirt, and she had straight hair and didn’t do much to hide it.

However, fans must have asked for it because the teen mom star immediately recorded the video.

Instagram

Jenelle Evans quickly recorded the video

Back Grid

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were seen drinking on Saturday evening

Jenelle, who wears her engagement ring, comes just a day after she was out in Nashville with David.

And this was one of the many times the couple has seen together recently.

Last week, fans claimed she was in her old North Carolina house, where David still lives after seeing the latest photos posted by her friend Tori.

The couple posed in a bathroom with the same towel rail, wall color, and shower design as in a September 2019 YouTube video that Jenelle recorded in their North Carolina bathroom.

Instagram

Jenelle Evans was apparently photographed in the old house she shared with David

Getty – Contributor

David Eason and Jenelle Evans were married for two years

Then, in January, Jenelle blamed a legal question why she hadn’t divorced David yet.

In a YouTube video, she said: “In the state of North Carolina, you have to separate for an entire year to even apply for a divorce.

“In Tennessee, you have to live there for six months to be a resident, and you have to be six months apart to apply for a divorce. That’s why I haven’t submitted any documents yet. “

The Sun had previously reported that the two had met so David could see his daughter Ensley for the first time since Jenelle had fled to Tennessee with the children.

Instagram

Jenelle Evans has also been seen in her ring before

See caption

Jenelle Evans filed for divorce from David and claimed that he was abusive

Jenelle had previously applied for an injunction against him prior to the meeting.

She claimed that he was “abusive” and “violent” throughout the marriage, exposing 11 suspected abuses.

She claimed that she was “afraid” for her life and the well-being of her children.

Mom is the word

The masked singer Denise Van Outen shares her daughter’s reaction to the Fox unveiling

“It is sumptuous”

Susanna Reid delights fans with a Hollywood makeover worth £ 400,000 for the GMB Oscar special

“Excuse the ladies”

Kelly Osbourne shocked GMB viewers with a deep dress

souvenir

Kate Ferdinand admits to being upset about the closet full of Rio’s wife’s clothes

Secret characters?

EastEnders fans think Linda will drown on Friday for the “confirmed” episode

EXPIRES THE CHANGES

Corries Alison King seen without a ring after kissing a co-star at NTAs

See caption

The couple shares a daughter

The owner of JE Cosmetics asked Kaiser to protect Ensley and her 10-year-old son Jace, over whom their mother Barbara has custody.

The injunction was dropped on January 10.

The couple shares the two-year-old daughter Ensley.

Teen Mom Jenelle Evans’ engagement ring can be seen in a new cameo video after seeing ex-David Eason again

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Send an email to [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.