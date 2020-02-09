Teen Mom 2 Superdad Cole DeBoer again escorted Aubree to the father-daughter dance

Cole DeBoer wins points with teen mom 2 fans after taking Aubree to dance. Photo credit: MTV

Give Cole DeBoer the Father of the Year Award! Both he and teen mom shared photos of Cole and Aubree on the night of the father-daughter dance, and it’s the cutest thing ever.

And this is not even the first time that Cole has taken Aubree to dance. In fact, they went to the father-daughter dance together a few times.

Cole DeBoer has long been a stable and supportive father figure for his stepdaughter Aubree. This has been a great thing for her since her real father, Adam Lind, was in and out of her life for years.

Cole brings a sense of steadfastness and stability to Aubree’s life that she wouldn’t know without him. It’s pretty clear that he loves Aubree and she loves him back.

Photos of Cole and Aubree’s father-daughter dance

It looks like Chelsea DeBoer will melt when she sees Cole and Aubree ready to go dancing together. She was the first to take a photo from the night titled “Are you getting ready for me?”

We agree, Chelsea! These two look too adorable to prepare to work on the dance floor. Too bad we didn’t see the video.

Cole also shared an evening photo. In it, he and Aubree are still dancing in front of a heart-shaped archway made of balloons. His caption was the sweetest and read: “Father-daughter dance success !! Aubree grows up too quickly, but these moments and memories are the ones that I will cherish for life !!!!!! ❤️ I’m very lucky. “

While Cole may think that his incredible relationship with Aubree makes him happy, we think he deserves all the praise. Aubree is now 11 years old and Cole has been in her life for more than half of her life.

Why doesn’t Adam Lind take Aubree?

Adam Lind’s lack of involvement in Aubree’s life has long been a hot topic for Teen Mom 2. He was more out of Aubree’s life than he was.

Chelsea also reported in September 2018 that Adam had given up his parental rights to his daughter Paislee, Aubree’s younger half-sister. Cole has expressed a desire to adopt Aubree because he is already raising her with his two other children at Chelsea. That could still happen in the future.