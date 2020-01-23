'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry's former boyfriend Chris Lopez arrested after breaching the protective order

Teen Mom 2-star Kailyn Lowry’s on-and-off boyfriend, Chris Lopez, was arrested on Tuesday, January 21, after allegedly violating a protective order filed against him last year.

According to the documents, “the 25-year-old was detained on Tuesday afternoon in a Delaware prison after a scheduled hearing in a local family court. Lopez was charged with criminal contempt for a protection order against domestic violence and was released the same day after his bail $ 5000, “according to Us Weekly.

His recent arrest comes after two other arrests in October 2019, two months before Lowry revealed that she has no relationship with him when it comes to raising their 2-year-old son Lux. The Teen Mom 2-star shares the 9-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and the 6-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“There is currently no coparenting,” Dr. Lowry said. Drew and Nessa Diab during a reunion episode of the MTV show in December. “At the moment he is just working and as far as I know he is going into therapy. Working on himself … I know he will see Lux when the time is right. “

In the past year, the reality TV star’s relationship with Lopez has been tested and their drama can be seen in the MTV series. The on-and-off pair, however, encountered major difficulties in rebuilding their relationship when Lopez refused to film for an episode in September 2019.

Sixry shared with us weekly six weeks earlier that Lopez was not interested in being part of the reality series.

“Chris is a big part of my life,” she said at the time. “I think he feels it is my thing. He is a kind of watched [exes] Jo, Javi and other people benefit from me in the show and the platform it brings them. And I think he is that person doesn’t want to be … he also wants to be homemade. “

Lowry has previously told the outlet that “ideally” she would like Lopez to be the father of her next child, but she changed her mind during an episode of Teen Mom 2 in March 2019.

“If we still do this the next year, I won’t do it anymore,” she said about her relationship with Lopez. “I am getting to the point where I want to be with someone and raise my children with someone and lead a life together and do all of that because I get so emotional and lonely.”