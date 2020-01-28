Kailyn Lowry slammed the bait post. Photo credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2-star Kailyn Lowry is just one of many reality stars making money by sharing clickbait articles on their social media profiles.

Although these stars claim that they don’t share them personally, they often get the backlash from fans who find it disgusting and disrespectful to benefit from others’ problems.

It is interesting that Kailyn benefits from rumors about her supposed friend Teen Mom and co-star Leah Messer, who has often been the subject of clickbait articles about the so-called cult she has joined.

But a clickbait article she shared over the weekend has people angry with the reality star, even though she may not have been the one who personally shared it.

Kailyn Lowry deleted the first tweet

On Sunday, Kailyn shared a tweet titled “#RIP Kobe Bryant Dead at 41!” And a link to an article about the helicopter crash.

But it was the fact that by sharing this tweet, Kailyn made money that upset people. Now her followers accused her of making money and benefiting from Kobe’s death.

It didn’t take long for Kailyn to delete the tweet and replace it with the subtle headline by simply writing “RIP Kobe”.

Her followers slammed her for the original tweet, tweeting that it was disrespectful for her to share such a tweet, and accused her of getting the money first before deleting the clickbait.

One person asked why Kailyn was charged with clickbaits for the new tweet, and was told that a clickbait had been shared and then deleted.

Kailyn Lowry doesn’t apologize

As of now, Lowry has made no apology for the insensitive tweet.

A few weeks ago, Kailyn announced that she felt defeated by her followers, suggesting that she was leaving Twitter. Sure enough, she hasn’t posted for a few days. But now she’s back from her life with random tweets, including how her son wants a sandwich at school.

Despite her brief pause from Twitter, the clickbait articles continued on her profile and she made money every time someone clicked on it.

On Instagram, she published an ad for an app that was about saving money on grocery shopping. Instagram Stories didn’t get any better when she shared how Lux wished Quesadilla for dinner, how her kids were doing well at school, and how she broke her own toilet.

This is not the first time that Kailyn has stayed away from something where she could make a statement. She was recently defended by her teen mom friend Mackenzie McKee, who attacked her with three different men because of the birth of three children.

Kailyn stayed out of the conversation and did not publicly thank her co-star for the support.

In other words, while she had ample opportunities to apologize for the insensitive tweet, she ignored people’s angry responses and continued her life.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on break.