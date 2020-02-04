‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry announces that she is expecting baby # 4 with Chris Lopez

Teen Mom 2-star Kailyn Lowry and to-and-boyfriend Chris Lopez are expecting their second child together!

“We confirm the news, baby # 4 is coming!” Lowry endorsed her Instagram baby unveiling on Tuesday, February 4. “I am almost 16 weeks pregnant and it has been a rough few months this time. I have had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I am starting to feel a little better and I really hope it stays that way.”

The Teen Mom 2-star and Lopez share the 2-year-old son Lux. Lowry is also a mother of the 9-year-old son Isaac, who she shares with former Jo Rivera, and the 6-year-old son Lincoln, who she shares with former husband Javi Marroquin.

Lowry revealed her relationship status with Lopez in January during the Teen Mom 2 reunion. “There is currently no coparenting,” the MTV reality star podcast told Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab. “At the moment he is just working and as far as I know he is going into therapy. Work on themselves. And I know he will see Lux when the time is right. “

The couple had a tumultuous relationship since they started dating in 2016. In January 2019 Lowry opened dup for the Watch With Us podcast about the rocky relationship between her and Lopez.

“Chris and I are always together, even when we are not together – if that makes sense,” she shared at the time. “Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding on the tabloids next month.”

The Teen Mom 2 star also revealed that although Lopez is “a big part” of her and her children’s lives, he is not interested in appearing in the reality show.

“I think he feels it’s my thing,” said Lowry. “He has seen how Jo, Javi and other people benefit from me in the show and the platform it brings them … and I don’t think he wants to be that person.”