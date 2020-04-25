Teen Mom 2: Revelation from Leah Messer’s book “Hope, Grace & Faith”

Leah Messer Teen Mom 2 is one of the most private stars of Teen Mom franchise games. Although she has shared her incredible life with MTV fans for more than 10 years, it is not the one that often appears in the headlines. Messer now follows in the footsteps of several other members of the Teen Mom cast, including Kailyn Lowry, Farrah Abraham, Jenelle Evans and Maci Bookout, who share their story page through books. Of course, not everything we see on Teen Mom 2 is the whole story, and now Messer is holding nothing back in his new book Hope, Grace & Faith, which was named after the middle names of his three daughters. From fans of stories who thought they knew to things the camera never showed, here are the most surprising revelations from the book:

Leah’s Childhood

As fans began learning about Leah from the age of 17, not much is known about her childhood. In her book, Leah reveals a lot that fans did not know about her tumultuous and sometimes traumatic childhood. Among the many sad revelations about her parents’ relationships, Leah opened up about how it had affected her and her siblings. Leah revealed that she and her siblings were constantly moving with their mother during their childhood, and there was not enough school left in the process. “Between sixth and seventh grade, I went to three different schools and lived in four or five different houses in almost as many cities,” he shares. She also revealed that she became ill so often that she missed school for months. “I started getting sick all the time.” I don’t know if it was all the stress that disrupted my immune system, or if I was just prone, but I got my throat so many times that I could barely go to school for the rest of the year. I came in with a sore throat and a fever and then I was out for a few weeks. “Eventually, after fighting at school and developing anxiety, she ended up staying home for the rest of seventh grade and all eighth grades. “I don’t remember reading a book or filling out any worksheets that year.” At some point, I took a test that allowed me to technically pass the eighth grade, but I didn’t enter the middle class until I went to high school, “she revealed.