Teen Jones, veteran Rooney is central in FA Cup | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Fortunately it led to the match winner and a great goal.”

It was a strike that evoked memories of a score by Rooney, for Everton against Arsenal in 2002 as a 16-year-old, who also flew off the bar and brought him to a starry position.

Eighteen years later, and now a deep-lying midfielder in the twilight of his career, 34-year-old Rooney still proves his worth on the football field.

The former striker of Manchester United and England played with authority and discipline as Derby’s second captain to inspire his new team to a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, which became the third Premier League team that lost opposition in the lower division at the third round this season.

“He influenced the game a lot because you could see his experience,” Derby manager Phillip Cocu said of Rooney, who had 77 ball attacks – more than any other Derby player.

“He knows when to receive the ball and has a great delivery when he gives it. The other players know that he will give the pass so that they will make the runs. “

Rooney played the full 90 minutes in his second game for Derby since his return to English football after a spell in the United States with DC United.

Incidentally, the game was memorable due to the rare use of a pitchside monitor in English football when referee Michael Oliver checked an incident, following a VAR assessment, which resulted in Palace captain Luka Milivojevic being sent out after a struggle with Derby midfielder Tom Huddlestone.

As for Everton, the team still has to win this century in Anfield – the neighbor’s last win was in Stanley Park in 1999 – and has not won a derby match in any competition since 2010.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti today played a strong line-up, a rare move by a Premier League manager in the FA Cup, but was not rewarded despite the fact that his team created three great first-half opportunities that were hit directly on goalkeeper Adrian of Liverpool.

HONEYMOON OVER

Tottenham’s honeymoon period under Jose Mourinho seems to be over.

After a strong start under the self-proclaimed “Special One”, it is now only one win in the last five games for Tottenham, who had to come down from a goal to pull 1-1 in the second half of Middlesbrough.

Lucas Moura went to Tottenham’s equalizer in the 61st to save Tottenham, who was poor and one-paced against Middlesbrough in the first half and fell behind Ashley Fletcher’s goal in the 50th.

Mourinho said his team missed the presence of Harry Kane, who is out with a hamstring injury that, according to his coach, is “not a minor injury”.

“It won’t be right now,” Harry, Harry, Harry, Harry, “” Mourinho said. “We have what we have and we stick to it. The boys have done what they can, you cannot transform Lucas or Son (Heung-min) into a No. 9 like Harry Kane. “

HUDSON-ODOI IMPRESSES

Unlike his mentor Mourinho, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard arranged his reserves for the home game against Nottingham Forest – and one stood out.

Callum Hudson-Odoi pushed the opener home for his first goal in four months and then had a hand in the easy finish of Ross Barkley, while Chelsea won 2-0.

The winger of England wants to return to its best shape after his return from surgery to his judge Achilles in April. Lampard has made an effort to protect Hudson-Odoi from criticism after an underperformance in the 2-0 home loss against Southampton on December 26, while also demanding a quality improvement and this was certainly a step in the right direction.

OTHER RESULTS

Sheffield United only finished with a 2-1 win over AFC Fylde, the last non-league team that was still in the league. West Ham defeated Gillingham’s third grade 2-0 thanks to goals in the second half by substitutes Pablo Zabaleta and Pablo Formals.

Queens Park Rangers, Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion, all from the second row, were other teams that had to advance.

Arsenal hosts second rank leader Leeds on Monday when the draw for the fourth round takes place.

Steve Douglas, The Associated Press