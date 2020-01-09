Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – A California teenager who survived nearly 30 hours alone in the snow-capped mountains of Utah said Wednesday that he kept himself awake with phone alarms, built a snow cave for shelter, and held a special beaded bracelet to keep his hope high.

Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara, 17, from Fresno, was visiting Utah to see an ex-girlfriend and last week decided to take a relatively long day walk in relatively mild weather, he said.

“I like to walk, it clears my head,” he said. The teenager took an Uber to a gorge east of Salt Lake City and brought six peanut butter and jam sandwiches and 40 ounces of water. He planned to be outside all day and be back in time for dinner.

But late that afternoon it started to snow and the temperature dropped, causing him to stop, he said. His cell phone had no service along his planned route from Millcreek Canyon to Park City.

Eventually, with his feet beginning to freeze, he found a place under a tree with some protection against the elements and built a small snow cave to keep the wind at bay. He set a timer on his phone to go off every 30 minutes so he wouldn’t fall asleep, and tapped his hands against his chest to make the blood flow.

His ex-girlfriend and her mother had called the police when he did not arrive for dinner, but with falling help did not arrive immediately. As the hours passed, he began to lose hope, he said.

Then he found something in his backpack: a beaded bracelet that his ex-girlfriend had given him early in their relationship. It reminded him of everyone who cared about him, he said.

After the sun came up, he left the protection of the snow cave, along with his wet clothes and the boots frozen to tie. He eventually found other walkers who had satellite telephones. He was about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from where he was dropped off, authorities have said.

Search and rescue officials said they had found traces that indicated that he had moved through deep snow and that he was lucky to survive the night.

The teenager was flown out of the gap by helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital, where he was treated at his feet for freezing. Although he said he is still numb and in pain, he is not expected to need any amputation.

Now he is looking forward to being released from the hospital in the coming days and returning to his final year in high school. He then hopes to study space technology at the university.

“I’m very lucky,” he said. “I shouldn’t even live now.”

Lindsay Whitehurst, The Associated Press