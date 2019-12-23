Teen Fraser-McGurk on the brink of history

Loading...

He is only available during part of the BBL season, after being selected to the Australian team for next month's Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Harris, meanwhile, is in the running to play his first BBL game since last season's final after being overlooked for the Renegades' opening games.

The Hurricanes have made two changes to their 13-player team since Sunday's loss to the Melbourne Stars at Moe, with experienced couple George Bailey and James Faulkner back after being rested for the match at Gippsland. Jake Doran and David Moody have made their way.

Hobart has a win and a loss from his two starts.

The Renegades, defending BBL champions, had difficulties at the start of the campaign, beaten by Sydney Thunder last Thursday in Geelong and the Scorchers in Perth Saturday evening.

First-year coach Michael Klinger identified death fighting as one of the main factors in the most recent loss, with English rapids Harry Gurney and Richard Gleeson both under pressure to get up.

Hurricanes workforce: Ben McDermott (c), Qais Ahmad, George Bailey, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Miller, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D & # 39; Arcy Short, Mac Wright

Renegades workforce: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth