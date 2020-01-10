Loading...

MANITOWOC, Delete. – A judge in Wisconsin ruled that a teenager accused of the death of a 7-year-old boy allegedly beaten forced to carry a heavy tree trunk and then buried in the snow will be tried in the adult court.

Lawyers for 16-year-old Damian Hauschultz, who was 15 when Ethan Hauschultz died in 2018, tried to bring the case to the juvenile court.

The teenager is accused of reckless first-degree murder, three counts of child abuse and three counts of substantial battery.

Ethan died after Damian forced him to carry a 20-kilo logbook for punishment and kicked and hit him, according to a criminal complaint. It also says the boy was buried in about 80 pounds (35 pounds) of packed snow, where he was left without a coat or boots for about 20 to 30 minutes.

The cause of death was considered hypothermia and blunt head, chest and abdomen injuries.

Two other family members, who were legal guardians appointed by Ethan, are also being charged in this case.

Timothy Hauschultz, the adoptive father of Damian and the great-uncle of Ethan, is facing eight charges. A criminal complaint says that Hauschultz has told Damian to ensure that Ethan has completed his sentence.

McKeever-Hauschultz, Timothy Hauschultz’s wife, is accused of not preventing physical injury and other charges.

WLUK-TV reported that Judge Jerilyn Dietz decided on Thursday that the case will remain before the adult court.

“The outcome here was tragic, heartbreaking and completely foreseeable given Damian’s abuse of E.H,” said Dietz. “This case is extremely cruel.”

The corresponding press