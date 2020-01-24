Ted Kellner appointed honorary president of DNC 2020 in Milwaukee

CLOSE Buy a photo

Milwaukee businessman and philanthropist Ted Kellner has been named honorary co-chair of the 2020 National Democratic Convention. (Photo: Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Ted Kellner, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who has often supported Republican candidates, assumes a new role as honorary president of the 2020 National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee.

“From the start, he has been an enthusiastic and vocal supporter of the bid for the convention because he knows it will help reintroduce Milwaukee to the world,” said Alex Lasry, honorary president of finance for the host committee, on Thursday.

“It’s another demonstration that when our public, private and philanthropic communities come together, we can take Milwaukee to the next level,” added Lasry, an executive with Milwaukee Bucks.

The Milwaukee Business Journal first reported the news and said sources said Kellner would contribute $ 500,000 to the convention and help raise additional funds.

In July 2018, Kellner organized a Republican fundraiser featuring President Donald Trump at the Pfister Hotel.

But last summer, Kellner paid $ 2,800 to former Democrat Vice President Joe Biden. Early in his business career, Kellner was posted to Delaware where he became friends with Biden.

Kellner also contributed to other local Democrats.

The honorary presidents of the convention are a mixture of business, political and civic leaders. They include local leaders like Bud Selig, Sheldon Lubar and John Schlifske and Governor Tony Evers, US Senator Tammy Baldwin, Milwaukee County Director Chris Abele and former US Senator Herb Kohl.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and US Representative Gwen Moore are co-chairs of the host committee.

The convention will be held from July 13 to 16.

