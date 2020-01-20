Ted Hughes, the first conflict watchdog in British Columbia, dies at the age of 92

VICTORIA – Ted Hughes, whose reports led to the resignation of a prime minister and the overhaul of child welfare systems in British Columbia and Manitoba, died at the age of 92.

Hughes was B.C.’s first conflict of interest commissioner and his assessments of child welfare systems after the death of Sherry Charlie in B.C. and Phoenix Sinclair in Manitoba brought about change.

Conflict of interest Commissioner Victoria Gray says that Hughes, who died in Victoria on Friday, will be remembered for his compassion, determination and clarity of mind.

She says that Hughes leaves a legacy with stronger ethical restrictions for politicians and the establishment of an independent office in B.C. representing children and young people.

Hughes served as a Commissioner for Conflicts of Interest from 1990 to 1997, but his long career also included serving as a lawyer, judge, senior official, and investigating officer for the death of children in public care.

His report of the 1991 conflict investigation into the sale of former Prime Minister Bill Vander Zalm from his private fantasy home to a billionaire Taiwanese businessman resulted in the resignation of Vander Zalm.

Former B.C. child representative Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond says she applied for the position after reading a 2006 report from Hughes calling for stability in the child welfare system.

