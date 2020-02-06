Ted DiBiases son arrested as to why Paige is spared from total divas

Brett DiBiase, son of Ted DiBiase, part of the Big Embezzlement Scheme

According to a WJTV report, Brett DiBiase, son of WWE legend Ted DiBiase, was arrested in connection with an embezzlement measure.

Special agents of the state auditor arrested several people as part of an embezzlement program worth millions. The group illegally received funds from the temporary help program for families in need.

Former director of the DHS and others arrested in the greatest public embezzlement in Mississippi history https://t.co/HCKghkL8Od

– WJTV 12 News (@WJTV) February 6, 2020

The list of defendants includes Mississippi’s former welfare director, John Davis, and a doctor.

“The funds raised illegally in this case should help the poorest of us. The funds were instead taken by a group of influential people for their own benefit, and the program is huge. It ends today, ”said Special Agent Shad White.

Mississippi Former Welfare Director charged with embezzling millions

John Davis used part of the funds to pay Brett DiBiase, a former wrestler, for drug rehabilitation. https://t.co/tRTRK0SXwN

– Dan Levin (@globaldan), February 6, 2020

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Ringside Pro’s Pro Wrestling Entertainment. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

DiBiase was on the front line of everything

According to the report, Davis and Latimer Smith have created bills to pay DiBiase funds for classroom instruction on drug abuse. At that time, however, DiBiase was in a luxury rehabilitation facility for his own drug use in California.

Part of this money was used to treat DiBiase with opioids. The total loss has yet to be determined.

“The Hinds County District Attorney is looking forward to working with Shad White and his dedicated team to end Mississippi’s public corruption,” said District Attorney Jody Owens. “Our office will not tolerate the misuse of government funds for families in need, and those who violate the law will be prosecuted as best as possible.”

The 31-year-old DiBiase competed for Florida Championship Wrestling and became a third generation superstar. He won the FCW Tag Team titles with Joe Henning and also claimed the Pride Premier Wrestling heavyweight belt.

Paige explains the decision to leave Total Divas

Paige also worked in pro-wrestling when she retired.

The former champion is backstage at WWE and would like to do more media work. One place she’s not in is Total Divas.

In a recent interview with Lilian Garcia about Chasing Glory, the Briton explained what happened.

“I didn’t wrestle anymore, so I understood your point,” she said (thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the quotes). “When I got the call, they just said,” We want you to be part of the show, but not a leading actor because you don’t wrestle. It’s about wrestlers. “And I thought to myself:” Yes, I totally understand that, but then I would rather not be part of the show at all. “

Shheeessss BACK !! I hope you’re ready for this # chasingglory interview with @RealPaigeWWE, part 1! Sooooo inspiring! 🙌🏼

LEFT 👇🏼

Apple: https: //t.co/fcka0mbnXX

Spotify: https://t.co/2HKwk36p6R

YouTube: https: //t.co/A8grYtv64y

Or go to: https: //t.co/zW8Y1GtiXT pic.twitter.com/bHYSjgJUKI

– Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 27, 2020

Hummer does the interview…. and the house.

Part 2 of Chasing Glory with @RealPaigeWWE is LIVE

LEFT 👇🏼

Apple: https: //t.co/WsCw5VvWqF

Spotify: https://t.co/KJBf2PKuu7

YouTube: https: //t.co/m9OpJQOXy6

Or go to: https: //t.co/WMFdsJvfv6 pic.twitter.com/mO7vIbeA2H

– Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) February 4, 2020

Paige admitted that she was “somehow glad I took a step back because there are many memories that I would like to forget.”

Together with their friend Ronnie Radke, the two want “to have a new show in which they can see the new me”.

“The adult me,” she added. “And the more focused I am, the more sober I am, that’s what I want to do. Just build something completely new, like a fresh start.”