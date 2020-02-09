Teck Frontier mine not a “political gift” from Ottawa: Minister of Alberta | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

A Reuters report, citing unidentified sources, said the liberal government is preparing an aid package for Alberta to mitigate the impact if the mine proposed by Vancouver miner Teck Resources Ltd. is attached.

Sources told the news agency that it could include cash to clean up inactive oil and gas resources, expand the federal stabilization program, or fund the local infrastructure.

Nixon said that those measures, as well as changes to the federal equalization form that Alberta has demanded, have nothing to do with the Frontier mine, a joint federal-provincial panel that decided to continue this summer despite the environmental impact.

“Albertans are not looking for a (premier) Justin Trudeau ceremony. We are not interested in that, “said Nixon.

“We want Justin Trudeau and the federal government to get away from Albertans, let hard-working Albertans do what they do best, namely create prosperity for this province and create prosperity for this country.”

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau called the characterization of the aid package inaccurate.

“We are working on how to create opportunities in parts of the country that need more job opportunities,” he said in Ottawa on Friday.

“The problems surrounding Teck Frontier are separate and different. … It is independent of the work that I do to think about how we can ensure that Alberta continues to have a robust economy. “

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said last month that Alberta’s efforts to combat climate change would be considered in the final mine decision, which would last 40 years and emit around four million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Nixon said on Thursday that he had positive encounters with his federal counterpart and the idea of ​​a quid pro quo never came up.

“Nothing that we have speculated in the media regarding possible changes to our legislation or things that I have speculated about what the federal government wants or does not want has ever been brought up in any way at our meetings.”

Nixon refused to say how Alberta would respond if the project were rejected.

“We are not going to show all our cards in the middle of the card game.”

He added that a delayed decision would be interpreted just as hard as a rejection.

When Ottawa approved the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipelines in 2016, it made a point to focus attention on the emissions ceiling and CO2 tax of the previous Alberta NDP government.

When Jason Kenney’s United Conservatives won the elections in Alberta last spring, they kept the emission limit but scrapped the CO2 tax for consumers and went to court because of the intention of Ottawa to impose their own version.

However, Alberta still has a carbon tax on major industrial issuers that has the blessing of the federal government.

The conservative critic of natural resources, MP Shannon Stubbs, said that Teck Frontier’s decision will be a defining moment for the liberal government.

“If the liberals reject the Teck Frontier mine, Albertans will consider that a rejection of Alberta from Canada,” the Alberta MP told reporters in Ottawa. “That’s where the vast majority of my voters are.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press