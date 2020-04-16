Technical glitches prevent millions from getting IRS stimulant checks.

Still waiting for the stimulus check? If so, you could be the victim of many glitches currently raging in the IRS, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

Millions of people who use tax preparation services like H&R Block, TurboTax and Jackson Hewitt to file with the IRS each year have yet to receive their stimulation. The reason? So, it all has to do with how these companies get paid for their services.

When filing your tax return, these preparers have set up a temporary bank account with the IRS. So, the IRS actually sends H&R Block or TurboTax your tax refund first. These companies will deduct their fees and send you the rest. So if the IRS does not have a consumer banking information on file, the government is nowhere to send their direct deposit.

People also reported complaining about getting the “Payment Status Not Available” message when reviewing the website which meant letting them know when their stimulus checks were coming.

One of the reasons you may receive this message is related to your tax return status in 2019. If you have already filed it, but the IRS is still processing it, the frustrating message will address you that.

There are also reports of a separate website glitch for people trying to apply for a stimulus that either has no tax debt, or doesn’t file in 2018 or 2019, according to The Washington Post.

Also, if you try to access the IRS website multiple times, people find they are locked in for “too many attempts.” These users also find that the IRS prevents users from changing their bank account information as a fraud prevention measure.

Even Americans who have received their stimulus money are not immune to glitches. Some say they received the wrong amount or did not receive an additional $ 500 for each of their dependent children under the age of 17.

As The Washington Post notes, the IRS is aware of these issues and is currently working on a settlement.

Many of those with direct deposit-related issues will probably have to wait for their physical check to arrive in the mail. The IRS claims all issues on this website will be addressed, allowing people to review the status of their claims and apply for stimulus money if they are not a filer. There will also be an opportunity for the recipients of an incorrect amount to report it to the IRS.

Twenty-two million people have filed today for unemployment in the United States. So it is not enough that the $ 1,200 stimulus check was less than what other countries were offering their citizens during this pandemic. But it’s worse that tens of millions of people still haven’t received it.

