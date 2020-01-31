Technical gadgets that are good for the heart

Valentine’s Day is coming and although flowers, chocolates, weekend breaks or eating out are popular and common options to celebrate the day, you can also consider a gift that shows that you care about your partner’s health.

Smart healthcare gadgets and services have the capacity to save our lives by following vital functions and signaling unusual rhythms and behaviors. However, they also have value in less critical situations. Some may help us to get to know our sleep patterns and possibly improve them; others will help to follow our fitness, gym sessions and activity, and portable, smart electronics offer test kits for everything from gluten to blood pressure measurements.

Smartwatches, rings, brooches, clothing and other devices that are small enough to be thrown into your bag and that also act as medical devices are now commonplace. They can also be stylish. Below we have exhibited some of our favorites for 2020.

Disclosure: ZDNet can earn an affiliate commission for some products on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent assessment.

The stylish leaf crystal offered by Bellabeat can be a useful and memorable gift on Valentine’s Day.

The Leaf Crystal is a wellness tracker under the guise of jewelry and can be worn as a necklace or bracelet. You can snap the main tracker onto the wrapping bracelet – which is studded with Swarovski crystals, hence the name – or wear it separately, and the gift will double. The tracker itself can be used to check activity levels and sleep, among other things.

View now on Bellabeat

Jason Perlow from ZDNet has previously documented how his Apple Watch saved his life by detecting the early stages of arrhythmia, resulting in a rapid diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, and this success story should be kept in mind when considering a health-based gift .

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the newest flagship model in the range and while the device can be connected to your phone for various tasks – such as receiving notifications, listening to music, paying for goods and texting – the watch also comes with an ECG reader, compatibility of the fitness app, activity monitor and other health functions.

View now at Apple

The Fitbit Versa 2 is an alternative to more expensive smartwatches and is specifically focused on fitness and health. The portable device comes with the built-in Amazon Alexa speech assistant and can monitor your heart rate, sleep patterns and activity levels, whether you are running, exercising or swimming, and the model is also compatible with the Spotify music streaming service.

Users can expect a battery life of at least six days.

View now at Amazon

A gadget offered by Withings that could be appreciated by the health conscious person is the BPM Connect, a wrap-around blood pressure monitor that has value for those who are constantly on the move. The product can be thrown into a bag, removed for free spending and take your measurements with you for display on a corresponding mobile app.

View now at Amazon

AliveCor’s portable ECG monitor is another gift with a healthy heart in mind. You press your thumbs on a Kardia reader and 30 seconds later the results of your heart rhythm and speed are analyzed and displayed in an app. The developer says the device can be useful in detecting atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, and tachycardia.

View now at Amazon

Does your other half love yoga? If so, you could consider giving a pair of Nadi X yoga pants as a gift to boost sessions and improve their technology through technology. The clothing is equipped with sensors that transfer data to an associated app, guide users through yoga postures and make corrections through vibrations.

Options for ladies and gentlemen are available.

View now on Wearable X

These Valentine’s Day, friends and family who are fitness fans or are trying to use healthier ways of eating, appreciate the NutriBullet Balance, a Bluetooth blender with some pretty smart features.

The blender, along with an associated app, is able to calculate the nutritional value of your smoothies and can be used to record shopping lists and health-related goals.

View now at Amazon

A gift based on function rather than a luxury treat, the Omron blood pressure monitor is a home system for reading blood pressure without visiting the doctor. If you know someone who needs to keep an eye on his pressure, this can be a appreciated gift. The device can store a maximum of 80 measurements per user at a time and an associated app can be used to view and check the results.

View now at Amazon

After a long day at work, your muscles may protest and be sore and in urgent need of some loving attention. If your partner is not there to oblige, the next best thing is a massage chair. However, this does not mean that you have to invest in an independent chair; instead, a great gift this Valentine’s Day could be the Snailax massage cushion. The heated cushion can be used with existing furniture and works on neck and back muscles.

View now at Amazon