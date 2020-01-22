Technology stocks lifted the S&P 500 slightly higher on Wednesday as a healthy forecast from IBM helped alleviate worries about the developing coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed just below negative as they approached, then fell back from their all-time high the day after fears of viruses triggered a sell-off. The Dow closed nominally lower.

“The market has seen a boom, which has made some investors somewhat skeptical and cautious,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. “So we don’t see a really strong day.”

“The earnings season is always volatile and unpredictable,” added Ghriskey. “Every new earnings report that is published is another piece of the puzzle.”

The optimism was supported by International Business Machines, which saw surprising quarterly sales growth and forecasted a profit for the year that exceeded expectations. The shares gained 3.4%.

According to a strong forecast by the Dutch semiconductor manufacturer ASML Holding NV, the chip manufacturers grew.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index rose 0.8%.

Global arrangements have been made to contain a virus outbreak from China that has now killed 17 people. The World Health Organization (WHO) has convened to determine whether this is a global health emergency.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.63 points or 0.03% to 29,186.41, the S&P 500 rose 0.98 points or 0.03% to 3,321.77 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 12, 96 points or 0.14% to 9,383.77.

Of the eleven major sectors of the S&P 500, six ended the session in positive territory. Tech was the strongest on the uptrend, while energy was the biggest laggard.

The fourth-quarter earnings season is in full swing: 58 companies in the S&P 500 have reported that, according to Refinitiv, 67.2% of companies have exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings to decline 0.8% year over year.

Streaming pioneer Netflix Inc admitted heightened competition in the United States, where quarterly growth fell short of analyst estimates. The share closed 3.6%.

Boeing Co shares fell 1.4% after the aircraft manufacturer announced that approval for its 737 MAX would not be operational until summer.

Tesla Inc continued its rally up 4.1%, becoming the first listed US automaker to exceed the $ 100 billion market valuation mark.

In economic terms, sales of existing properties in December exceeded economists’ estimates and reached a nearly two-year high.

The increase in emissions exceeded the decrease in emissions on the NYSE by 1.10 to 1; At Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.03 to 1 favored declines.

The S&P 500 posted 109 new 52-week highs and two new lows. The Nasdaq Composite posted 164 new highs and 29 new lows.

The volume on the US stock exchanges was 7.20 billion shares, compared to the average of 6.80 billion shares over the past 20 trading days. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.

,