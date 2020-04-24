Teaser Trailer for UK-based AMC QUIZ Miniseries ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ Corruption Scandal – GeekTyrant

We have a fun little teaser for you to check out the upcoming mini-series heading to AMC next month Quiz. The three-part series follows the true story of Charles Ingram, a former British army general who took part in the major corruption scandal to win the top £ 1 million prize on the UK version of the popular game show, Who Wants to Be A millionaire? in 2001.

Here is a summary of the wild story:

Quiz it tells the extraordinary moving story of how Charles and Diana Ingram tried an ‘audacious heist’ on the show quiz Who wants to be a millionaire? Major Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen), his wife Diana (Sian Clifford, Fleabagand teammates, Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson, Hamilton), Who sat in the audience, was accused of making their way to a million pounds at the most popular game show in the world in 2001. The couple stood trial by conspiracy by coughing during the recording to find the right answers to the multiple choice questions presented by the host, Chris Tarrant to the Major (Michael Sheen).

Check out the trailer below, and watch AMC’s Quiz when it premieres on May 31st.