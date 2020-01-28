TEARFUL LeBron James has vowed to continue the legacy of Kobe Bryant in a heartbreaking statement after the shock death of the NBA legend.

Bryant, 41, died Sunday with 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

7

LeBron James posted an emotional statement after the death of his friend and mentor Kobe BryantCredit: Getty

7

LeBron – now with the Lakers – has vowed to continue the legacy of Kobe Credit: Getty

7

Bryant and daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash on SundayCredit: Instagram / @kobebryant

7

LeBron James took over from Kobe Bryant on the Credit: Getty field

LeBron, 35, discovered the death of his old friend after his plane landed in Los Angeles – and was seen in tears as he walked on the asphalt.

James was back in LA after catching up with Bryant to score the third highest score in NBA history – in the hometown of Philadelphia.

During his historic night, LeBron had gripped the words “Mamba 4 Life” on his sneakers, a nod to Bryant’s nickname “Black Mamba”.

And Kobe’s last tweet was a congratulatory message for his friend and rival for the best title of all time.

Bryant wrote: “I continue to advance the game @ KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

In an emotional statement on Instagram, LeBron tried to get his feelings under control by writing through the tears.

Continue playing the @KingJames game ahead. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 # 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

James – now at the Lakers, Bryant’s house for 20 years – wrote: “I’m not ready but here I go.

“Man, I’m sitting here and trying to write something for this post, but every time I try, I start crying again, thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship / band / brotherhood we had!

“I literally heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to return to LA.

“Never thought for a million years that this would be the last conversation we would have.

“WTF !! I am deeply sad and destroyed my brother !!. Man, I love you, big brother. My heart goes to Vanessa and the children.

“I promise I’ll continue with your old man! You mean so much to all of us here, especially #LakerNation, and it’s my responsibility to put this on my back and continue !!

“Please give me the power of heaven above and watch over me! I have us here!

“There is so much more that I want to say, but that is just not possible because I cannot get through it! Until we meet again my brother !! # Mamba4Life # Gigi4Life”

WHAT WE KNOW

Bryant passed the torch famously at the end of his career, when James became the new superstar – with Kobe himself taking it from fellow legend Michael Jordan.

And even before Bryant’s death, James paid tribute to his friend, rival, and mentor on the field.

LeBron said: “When I was a kid, I was in high school, I went through the ranks when Kobe entered the competition.

“When I started to play more ball … the things he did on the floor, I admired and wanted to be part of it.”

“I went to ABCD (Basketball) Camp, and he came and talked to all the children who were there, and I happened to be one of them.

“And I remember one thing he said. He said: ‘If you want to be one of the big ones, you have to put the work in it. There is no substitute for work. “

“And I was a 15-year-old child. When I was drafted, I still admired him. Seeing what he could achieve.

“I only see the work ethic. The work ethic he put into the game.”

7

Kobe and LeBron have won gold together at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games: Getty

LeBron and Kobe never played together in the NBA – but were teammates for Team USA because they won gold at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

James, having spent his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, is now with the Lakers.

And his promise to continue Bryant’s legacy means everything to the proud, historic organization – and Kobe fans around the world.

7

Bryant won five NBA titles at the Lakers, including three in a row between 2000 and 2002 Credit: Getty

7

LeBron wrote his statement by tears at the loss of his friend Credit: Getty

NTSB says Kobe Bryant helicopter crash has “left a devastating accident scene”