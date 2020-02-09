“Tear apart my world:” Indigenous Bar Association in honor of Colten Boushie | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Gerald Stanley’s acquittal on February 9, 2018, in the death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie, led to rallies and outrage throughout the country.

Bear, 25, is Cree and a member of the Canoe Lake First Nation. He worked on a course at the University of Saskatchewan while the process was ongoing.

He is currently studying law at the university and is a student representative at the Native Bar Association on the Board of Directors of Canada.

He wants to spend his life challenging a system that he says must change if there is equal justice for everyone.

Jade Tootoosis, Boushie’s cousin, attended a conference organized by the association last year. She urged the indigenous legal community to make the second anniversary of Stanley’s acquittal a day of action to emphasize the treatment of Aboriginals in the courts.

The association calls on students, teachers and allies to dedicate this Sunday to Boushie.

The student association of the University of Ottawa has organized a demonstration that starts with a vigil at the university. The participants then walk to Parliament Hill and finally to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Bear never met Boushie, but he grew up with the young man’s relatives in North Battleford, Sask.

Court heard how Boushie, who was a member of the Red Pheasant First Nation, and four other young people at Stanley’s farm near Biggar, Sask. Reason, in August 2016. The friends of Boushie testified that they were looking for help with a flat tire.

Stanley told the court that he thought they were trying to steal a vehicle for all terrains and he accidentally shot Boushie in the back of the head.

Stanley was acquitted of second-degree murder. He later pleaded guilty to unsafe storage of an unlimited firearm and was fined $ 3,000.

He has not spoken publicly since the trial.

The van Boushie family called for post-judgment changes, including the end of compelling challenges, allowing lawyers to reject potential jury members without giving up a reason. The challenges were criticized during the trial with suggestions that they had excluded indigenous people from the jury.

The federal government has enacted legislation that forbids the challenges, but an Ontario judge struck this last November. The prohibitions were later confirmed by a decision of the Court of Appeal in Ontario on another case in January. However, uncertainty remains as to the duration of the ban if it is brought before the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Boushie family wanted a public investigation, but the Minister of Justice of Saskatchewan rejected it. He said the process showed what was happening and that an investigation would make no difference.

Boushie’s death and the trial created racial tensions in Saskatchewan. At one point, Prime Minister Brad Wall asked people to stop posting racist and hateful responses online.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Noel Busse says that racism and intolerance have no place in Saskatchewan.

“We need collaborative, respectful dialogues about the problems that our communities face. We must also continue to work together to ensure that all our families are safe, “he says in an email statement.

Busse pointed to the work of the province with regard to calls for action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and meetings with the advisory committee of the elderly. He says the government is committed to maintaining confidence in the justice system.

Bear says he believes that the province’s response to the verdict, such as strengthening the violating laws, has done nothing to restore the broken relationship between indigenous and non-indigenous people.

He has spoken with friends, students and colleagues and has participated in town hall meetings in rural communities. He says that indigenous people still feel that there has been no justice and that many farmers do not understand the laws for defending property.

The van Boushie family also said they would like to see more Aboriginal judges and prosecutors. Since 2018, five self-proclaimed indigenous judges have been appointed to the provincial court.

Bear suggests that all lawyers should be informed about anti-racism and the colonial history of Canada.

“Lawyers and law students have a responsibility to decolonize the legal system and understand how indigenous legal principles can influence Canadian law.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press