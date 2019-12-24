TeamTrees plants $ 20 million trees after starting on YouTube

Loading...

In recent months, some of YouTube's largest video makers have started a huge project to plant 20 million trees. The TeamTrees initiative came from those YouTube videos & recently the goal of planting each of those trees was achieved.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

If you never fully caught up with what was going on, YouTuber launched Mr. Beast, with the help of big names such as Mark Rober, launched this initiative just a few months ago. The ambitious goal was to plant 20 million trees, something they could not do alone. With the help of the Arbor Day Foundation, a single dollar donated to #TeamTrees meant that one tree would be planted somewhere in the world. YouTube & # 39; s CEO, Susan Wojcicki, donated $ 200,000 to TeamTrees.

From December 19, the goal of raising $ 20 million and in turn planting 20 million trees was achieved.

#TeamTrees, we did it! Miljoen – 20 million trees – in less than two months – is an incredible achievement and it belongs to all of us. Whether you have donated, created content or just told your friends about #TeamTrees, this victory is yours.⁣ ⁣ Remember this feeling when you have a goal that people tell you is unrealistic. Remember this when you need some hope. Remember that #TeamTrees started from scratch. Nu Right now, celebrate it! Thanks to us, #TeamTrees, another 20 million trees will live on the earth. @arbordayfoundation will plant and care for them. Each of those trees is a step forward.

But better yet, #TeamTrees doesn't stop here. The website of the project remains live indefinitely and anyone can still donate a dollar to plant a tree. Since the $ 20 million goal has been reached, another $ 500,000 dollars have been donated, and they keep coming in!

More on YouTube:

Photo: edited based on the miniature by Mark Rober.

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbkAZ8wbKJA [/ embed]