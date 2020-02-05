Team Trump is already planning “Victims of Socialism” and Communism on Bernie Sanders

Just in October, Donald Trump’s re-election team and top Republican officials saw Democratic primary 2020 as a two-way competition between Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Joe Biden, and Senator Bernie Sanders had fully written off I-VT in high-level strategic discussions level.

A few months later Team Trump, the GOP and the president themselves no longer laugh at the self-identifying socialist. In fact, they launched various attacks and troll tactics to bet against the Vermont senator in a potential general election round.

According to four sources familiar with internal deliberations, an aggressive anti-Bernie effort is already being deployed within the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and related organizations. And one of the most important ideas that is thrown away is to use more ‘victims of socialism’ and communist regimes to argue – via video testimonies – against Sanders’ vision of governance.

“Bernie has never met a socialist he didn’t like, and we plan to release even more content with people who have suffered from socialism,” RNC communications director Michael Ahrens told The Daily Beast on Monday. He noted that the committee had launched a website “Victims of Socialism” in October and “has already filmed more victims” that have not been publicly disclosed and “will release these videos in the coming months. We believe they will mainly resonate with Spanish voters. “

Similar ideas, including content that emphasizes unrest in countries such as Venezuela and that relates to Sanders’ democratic socialism, have been discussed by senior Trump campaign staff, per three people who know the situation. However, one of these sources said that discussions were currently “provisional,” since of course there is no Democratic presidential candidate yet.

“Of course we will use (socialism) against Bernie, if it is him,” said this source. “We are not stupid.”

According to a senior member of an external group supporting the president, a “big push” is already being deployed, largely focused on Florida, to underline the plight of those who have lived under extreme leftist governments. According to President Trump, a scorched approach to Sanders’ earlier remarks about socialist or communist countries would be preferable, according to two people who have spoken to him about this in the last two months. One of the sources said that at the end of last year Trump privately said he wanted to see an attack of TV content and advertisements that Sanders colorfully combined with hammer-and-sickle iconography, if the senator did secure the nomination.

The Sanders campaign said Tuesday evening that the fact that Team Trump was planning ads to run into the senator was proof that he had intimidated him as a potential opponent.

“Donald Trump is getting a little nervous about confronting Senator Sanders during a general election,” said Sanders campaign spokesman Mike Casca, “and the president’s campaign quickly realizes that the only way to attack someone who has spent his entire life with the working class is lying. “

“Donald Trump gets a little nervous about meeting Senator Sanders in a general election, and the president’s campaign quickly realizes that the only way to attack someone who has spent his entire life in the working class is to lie. “

– Spokesperson for the Sanders campaign, Mike Casca

Moreover, there are major philosophical and practical differences between what Sanders has proposed – what he has been comparing for many years with Scandinavian governance models – and brutal, openly suppressing systems seen in present-day Venezuela and in Eastern Block countries during the Cold War. In the 1980s, for example, Sanders praised what he saw as positive steps – including in the areas of health care and education – taken by the Castro dictatorship in Cuba and the Sandinists in Nicaragua. But the senator has thrown off some of the more radical proclamations of his younger days, and in some cases he simply did not continue when he would have had the chance.

In the 1970s, Sanders had advocated the nationalization of a large percentage of American industry, as CNN reported early last year. When asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Sanders replied: “I was the mayor of a city for eight years. Have I nationalized the industry in the city of Burlington, Vermont? I do not think so. “

Trump has, predictably, not admitted such nuance, at least not in his public messages and harangues. For months, President Sanders has publicly thrown away as “crazy” and “communist,” leaving the socialist label for the left-wing tag. “Well, I think (Bernie’s) a communist,” the president told Fox News host and informal Trump adviser Sean Hannity during a Super Bowl interview this year. “I think of communism when I think of Bernie. Now you could say “socialist,” but … I think Bernie is a kind of socialist, but much farther than a socialist. “

Moreover, Kayleigh McEnany, Trump 2020 national press secretary, said in a statement on Tuesday: “It doesn’t matter much who comes forward as the nominated Democrat, because we already know what the outcome is: extreme left-wing extremism will prevail.”

But when it comes to ‘socialism’ of the Sanders variety, this president has a number of very mixed emotions. Although Trump bashed the ‘socialists or communists’ countless times in the Democratic primary 2020, he promised that America will ‘never’ become a ‘socialist country’, but he also admits donors and advisers behind closed doors against a socialist candidate in the general elections may not be that simple.

As The Daily Beast reported in September, the president told donors at a private event at the end of last year that although “many people think it’s easy to beat (in 2020),” the truth is that it may not be that easy . “Trump, according to a source who was in the room, added that” you can have someone who loves Trump, but many people also like free things, “and warned that if Sanders and other progressive politicians convince enough voters – especially young people – that they are going to reduce their debts, “that’s a tough one” to bump into in general.

Despite his condemnations of authoritarian lefts once praised by Sanders, President Trump has shown few reservations about serving various despots and autocrats – including those who are still nominally communist.

.