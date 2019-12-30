Team that made gene-edited babies sentenced to prison, fined

Loading...

Chinese geneticist He Jiankui speaks during the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing at the University of Hong Kong days after he claimed to have altered the genes of the embryo of a pair of twins before birth, which caused the protest of scientists from the countryside .

On Monday, China's Xinhua News Agency reported that the researchers who produced the first genetically edited children were fined, punished and sentenced to prison. According to the Associated Press, three investigators were attacked by the Shenzhen court, the most prominent of them was He Jiankui. He, a relatively obscure researcher, surprised the world by announcing that he had edited the genomes of two children who had already been born at the time of public disclosure.

Jiankui studied for several years in the United States before returning to China and starting some biotechnology companies. His interest in gene editing was only revealed to a small number of advisors, and his work involved a very small team. Apparently, some of them were in their companies, while others were in the hospital that provided him with the ability to work with human subjects. After his work was revealed, questions arose about whether the hospital fully understood what he was doing with those patients. The court determined that He deliberately violated Chinese investigation regulations and fabricated ethical review documents, which may indicate that the hospital was not fully aware.

His decision to perform gene editing created an ethical firestorm. There was a general consensus that the CRISPR technology used for editing was too prone to errors for use in humans. And, as expected, the edition produced a series of different mutations, leaving us with little idea of ​​the biological consequences. Its objective was also questionable: it eliminated the CCR5 gene, which HIV uses to enter cells but has additional immune functions that are not fully understood. The edition was made so that these mutations and their unknown consequences were transmitted to future generations.

Its objective was to provide protection against HIV infection, modeling it on known human mutations in CCR5; The embryos chosen for editing were from couples in which the father was HIV positive. However, there are many ways to limit the possibility of transmission of HIV infection from parents to children. And, if infected, there are many therapies that limit the impact of an HIV infection.

Ethics specialists and most researchers had suggested that gene editing be limited to cases in which edited genes would not be inherited. The only possible exceptions that were considered were lethal mutations for which there were no treatments. Its objectives and methods violated all these principles.

But so far, it was not clear if those violations would have consequences. It was rumored that he was arrested even when a third genetically edited child was born. The legal action suggests that both were accurate.

He received a three-year prison sentence, a fine of ¥ 3 million ($ 430,000), and limits have been imposed on any other investigative activity. Zhang Renli and Qin Jinzhou, who reportedly worked in the medical institutions where the work was performed, received shorter sentences and minor fines.