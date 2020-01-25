Derrick Rose signed a two-year contract to play with the Detroit Pistons. Photo credit: NBC Sports / YouTube

Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors flood social media Saturday morning. The point is that the Detroit Pistons offered the Lakers a Derrick Rose trade and were rejected.

Is there a truth behind these NBA trade rumors? Or is it just a topic of conversation that got a little out of control?

The information itself comes from ESPN, or at least ESPN personalities say they heard the rumors. Mason & Ireland’s podcast for ESPN L.A.

Trade rumors about Derrick Rose

The Detroit Pistons Derrick Rose’s offer was supposedly for Alex Caruso, a second-round draft pick and payer to get the business going.

The Lakers have reportedly declined the deal. Why did they refuse? It could be to maintain the current defensive set you are working with. But did you really reject it?

This story of Steve Mason and John Ireland definitely has legs and it has created a situation where many Lakers fans don’t understand why the team would refuse to try to get Rose to partner up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Take a look at the statistics for Derrick Rose in his last 10 games with the Detroit Pistons:

Derrick Rose’s last 10 games

22 PTS-11 AST-6 REB

21 PTS-2 AST-4 REB

27 PTS-9 AST-2 REB

22 PTS-6 AST-2 REB

23 PTS-8 AST-4 REB

20 PTS-7 AST-2 REB

27 PTS-5 AST-7 REB

24 PTS-7 AST-3 REB

28 PTS-5 AST-3 REB

22 PTS – 2 AST – 2 REB pic.twitter.com/G8mZfNf2i9

– NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 23, 2020

More Lakers trade rumors

This is not the first point guard to be associated with the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The team seems keen to add depth to advance the 2020 NBA playoffs. We previously reported that the Lakers chased Darren Collison.

Rose is another veteran who could help the team, but maybe only at the offensive end of the pitch. He has really good numbers that could help relieve James, Davis and Kyle Kuzma’s attack, but would the team sacrifice too much on the defensive?

The #Lakers have declined an offer from the #Pistons for #AlexCaruso, an SRP, and a payer for #DerrickRose in order not to jeopardize their defense. @oth_basketball @ OTHeroics1 #NBA pic.twitter.com/B71uSAC6Nh

– Larry Horn (@ LarryHorn120174) January 25, 2020

Derrick Rose contract

In his first season for the Detroit Pistons, Rose played an average of 26.3 minutes a night in 40 games. So far he has an average of 18.6 points, 6.0 templates and 2.5 rebounds per game. He also shoots 49.7 percent from the field.

Rose also has a very team-friendly contract. It is a two-year, $ 15 million contract that will continue until the next season.

That means the Lakers wouldn’t have to invest a lot of salary in Rose if they bought it. That would also be the case with any other team, especially since the Pistons are trying to rebuild.

These Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors shouldn’t be good news for Detroit Pistons fans. Even in a season when the Pistons are struggling, the team is only 2 1/2 games away from a playoff spot. But if the team could acquire a good long-term fortune in exchange for veterans, it might be too sensible not to do so.

Ultimately, it’s just rumors, but trying to persuade Anthony Davis to accept an extension like the Lakers’ might help trying to acquire someone like Derrick Rose.

At the same time, many Lakers fans love the energy Alex Caruso plays with, which may make him too valuable for current chemistry to lose a deal for another veteran.