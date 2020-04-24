Team holding digital rally in guidance of Gov. Evers, ‘Safer at Home’ extension: ‘It’s very serious’

MILWAUKEE — Whilst these who oppose the prolonged “Safer at Home” purchase took to the streets of Madison and Milwaukee on Friday, a counter-protest team has been occupied preparing a rally of its have.

A rally not like any other, it will be held “virtually” and supporters can join from the comfort of their possess properties — supporting Safer at Property in a exceptional way.

“It grew since I consider it resonates with a good deal of persons,” mentioned Marybeth Glenn, who supports the Safer at Household order. ”

In a issue of times, a Facebook group titled “We support Gov. Evers and COVID-19 Safer at House Order” acquired traction. On Saturday and Sunday, extra than 13,000 customers are becoming asked to submit uplifting and encouraging messages. Posts expressing gratitude for frontline staff and hope for a much better tomorrow are by now flooding feeds.

The digital rally will come as a counter-protest to these who collected on the measures of the Capitol in Madison and exterior the Milwaukee County War Memorial. Customers are urging people to just take recommendations from well being officers severely.

“I observed a few signals indicating that it is a bogus virus and a hoax, and you know, we’re searching at so many Us residents that have passed away so considerably,” reported Glenn. “We have lost a lot of lives to this. It’s not a hoax. It is quite severe.

“There’s the potential this is likely to start out all about, that it is likely to final for a longer period, and it’s due to the fact of the irresponsible motion of the people today taking the streets these days.”

Organizers are encouraging supporters to use the hashtags “#SaferAtHome” and “#SavingLives” when submitting on social media.

