Team Fluff is the winner of the 2020 Puppy Bowl

Updated: 10:29 PM EST February 2, 2020

It was a great game with a bunch of good guys, but only one team could take home the coveted “Lombarky” Trophy. Team Fluff is the winner of this year’s Puppy Bowl XVI. When Super Bowl fans had their wings and pizza ready, the cute puppies of Team Fluff and Team Ruff competed to see which team could score more “touchdowns” with dog toys. With a score of 63-59, Team Fluff beat Team Ruff in a close game. From a Chihuahua to a corgi to a Great Dane, dogs of all sizes played in the game, which was broadcast on Animal Planet. Team Ruff and Bert from Team Fluff were the MVP candidates, but Gina, a Labrador retriever and chow-chow mix, earned the highest reward. While the game enabled viewers to see cute close-up photos of the athletes with the iconic water bowl camera, the main goal of the game was to encourage adoptions. If a particular dog strikes you, you can give him a home forever by going to AnimalPlanet.com and finding the shelter or rescue where that puppy lives. The Puppy Bowl has been played for the past 16 years, 100% of the animals have been successfully adopted.

