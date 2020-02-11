Team Bernie explodes Chuck Todd for segment-sympathizing supporters for “brown shirts”

Staff members of President Vermont Sen’s independent campaign. Bernie Sanders were apoplectic on Monday evening after MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd quoted a conservative writer to compare Sanders supporters with ‘brown shirts’.

The conversation discussed the latest developments in the Democratic race one day before the primary in New Hampshire, the conversation focused on the passionate basis of Sanders and how they would respond to every possible “Stop Bernie” movement of the Democratic established order like the campaign from former vice president Joe Biden collapses.

After fellow MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell said there was “a hell to pay with the Bernie people,” Todd went to a column written by Jonathan Last of The Bulwark, who claimed that Sanders’ online army was similar to that of President Donald Trump and both used online attacks and trolls to pump up their candidates.

“I want to bring something that Jonathan Last put into the Bulwark today,” Todd noted, turning to columnist Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post. “It’s about how – Ruth, we’ve all been on the receiving end of Bernie’s online brigade – and this is what he says.”

“He says,” no other candidate has anything like this digital brown-shirt brigade. I mean, except Donald Trump. The question nobody asks is this, what if you can’t win the presidency without an online mob? What if we live in a world where bullying from an agricultural social online army is running around that everyone who sticks his head is an important ingredient or a critical marker for success? “”

Mitchell meanwhile expressed “wow” as Todd added: “I know everyone is worried about this, but you saw the MAGA rally preparing for it. People come from three or four states. That’s real and this is just like Bernie. “

Later in the segment, MSNBC employee Jason Johnson – a frequent Sanders critic – said that everyone at the table was “the victim” of the “online army” of the Vermont senator, and added that if “you have one word “she” says a kind of attack a pack of dogs. “

After video of Todd’s remarks began to make the rounds on social media, it didn’t take long for supporters of the democratic socialist candidate to throw the MSNBC anchor online, eventually causing the hashtag #firechucktodd to float on Twitter.

Sander’s senior advisor and speech writer David Sirota meanwhile destroyed the host of the Meet the Press and said that MSNBC seemed “very scared” that voters “might be able to participate in deciding who wins the presidency.”

He also retweeted another user who said the NBC News host “should immediately apologize” for comparing Sanders supporters with brown shirts, since “Bernie Sanders relatives were killed in the Holocaust.”

Sanders campaign national press secretary Briahna Joy Gray also did not pull her hits online.

“” Digital brown shirt brigade. “That’s how the supporters of our Jewish candidate are described on the MSM,” she tweeted. “The contempt for ordinary people is really something.”

We contacted the Bernie Sanders campaign for an official response to Todd’s comments, but did not hear in time for publication. We also emailed MSNBC for comments on the anchor segment and recoil it received, but also received no response prior to publication.

