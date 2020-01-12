Teachers of the French language school boards are planning job action, the minister says

Education Minister Stephen Lecce

Ernest Doroszuk / Postmedia

According to a spokesperson for Education Minister Stephen Lecce, teachers from the French-speaking school boards of Ontario are planning to withdraw some services into a job promotion that starts on Thursday.

The union announced on Saturday “the work of government,” said Lecce spokesperson.

Trade unions must be notified of each task action five days in advance.

A trade union spokesperson representing around 11,800 teachers on the 12 French-speaking school boards of Ontario refused to go into further detail and said details of the next steps in the negotiations would be revealed at a press conference on Tuesday.

Members of L’Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) have already voted 97 percent for strike action if necessary.

AEFO is one of the four education unions in Ontario in tense contract negotiations with the provincial government.

The other three trade unions have already started job promotions ranging from the withdrawal of services to one-day strikes.

Lecce issued a statement on Saturday in response to AEFO’s “announcement of work-to-rule job promotion.”

“Students throughout the province are being hurt by trade union escalation,” he said. “The continuous and escalating disruption of learning and educational support is harmful to the student experience and causes frustration and uncertainty for parents.

“Parents and students have seen jobs like this for decades. That’s why we appeal to teachers’ unions to stop escalating, stop playing with the future of students and focus on achieving a deal that keeps our students in the class where they belong. “

An AEFO spokesperson said on Sunday that President Remi Sabourin would be available for interviews on Tuesday.

Sabourin, however, issued a statement that responded to Lecce’s statement. “When Minister Lecce puts the future of student education at the center, he must acknowledge that the decisions of his government jeopardize the success of student learning. AEFO is ready to negotiate, is it ready? “

twitter.com/JacquieAMiller