Teachers of French-speaking school boards are planning to strike one day a week from 13 February

English public elementary teachers, including these picketers at the D. Roy Kennedy Public School in Ottawa, have beaten two days this week. Now teachers in French-speaking school boards have announced that they are planning to start weekly strikes from February 13.

Jean Levac / Postmedia News

Teachers in the French-speaking school boards of Ontario are planning to start one day a week from Thursday, February 13, as tensions continue to increase in disputes between educational associations and the provincial government.

The three other educational unions engaged in negotiating are already organizing rotating strikes, including one on Thursday that canceled classes for nearly a million English public elementary students.

It is the most common disruption of work in schools in Ontario since 1997, when teachers in the province organized an illegal two-week strike to protest the policies introduced by the conservative government of Mike Harris.

The president of the union representing teachers in French-speaking school boards said he realizes that strikes affect families, but members are fighting “against the deterioration of our education system.”

“Many parents, students, and citizens are deeply concerned about the very real threats to the quality of our French-speaking education system,” said Rémi Sabourin, president of the Association of Enseignantes and des francans-free people (AEFO) representing 12,000 teachers in French-speaking boards, in a statement.

“We fervently hope that the government and school boards do not ignore this historical labor and social movement.”

Contract negotiations don’t make sense, Sabourin said.

He identified the same issues raised by other trade unions: the government’s refusal to retain funding to help students with special needs that were present between 2017 and 19, increasing class size and requiring high school students to attend two follow courses online.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said that salaries and benefits are the most important issue in the disputes. The government has adopted a wage-limiting legislation that limits the wage increases for civil servants to one percent per year, while the unions strive for a rise in living costs of around two percent.

The trade union representing English public elementary students organized strikes that affected every school board in the province two days this week, including a walk across the province on Thursday. That union is planning the same for next week unless there is a breakthrough in the negotiations.

Members of all four trade unions are also concerned with work delays, which on some boards do not participate in excursions or extracurricular activities and not the complete completion or drafting of report cards. Elementary students at most English public schools received no report cards this winter, while high school students received their grades, but no comments.

Strikes planned for Ottawa next week:

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board: Elementary teachers are planning to strike on 11 and 13 February

Upper Canada District School Board: Elementary teachers are planning to strike on February 10 and February 11

Renfrew County District School Board: Elementary teachers are planning to strike on 11 and 12 February

French boards: (CEPEO and CECCE): Elementary and secondary teachers are planning to strike on February 13