Teacher unions AFT and NEA trigger alarm via lockdown exercises: NPR

Ryan Pascal, a 17-year-old student at Palos Verdes High School near Los Angeles, says if their school offers active target practice, that’s “chaos.” The first time it happened, shortly after filming at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, rumors spread about Snapchat and the text that the school was really under attack.

“We had some students trying to stack desks to block the door. We had some students joking because they weren’t sure how to handle them. There are other students who were very, very scared are.”

To all the other burdens of high school, she says, some students are now on permanent alert: “When the little bell rings before an announcement or when the fire alarm rings, you can see this fear on the faces of the students as you wonder, whether this will be a lockdown. Is it an exercise? What happens? There’s so much fear just from a little trigger like this. “

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 95% of public schools in the U.S. regularly conduct active shooting exercises, also known as lockdown or active threat exercises. However, there is growing concern that these exercises have not been shown to be effective in preventing violence and could even traumatize some students.

The Everytown For Gun Safety advocacy group, together with the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association – the country’s largest educational union with several million members – is now calling on schools to rethink the use of lockdown exercises.

In a Tuesday white paper, the groups say that they do not recommend active shooting practice for students. And when schools do these exercises with students, they shouldn’t be unnecessarily realistic and schools should give a lot of warning. They should also be age-appropriate and sensitive to children with special needs or those who have had trauma.

The Moms Demand Action for Gun Safety in America, part of Everytown, focuses on raising awareness of gun violence. But founder Shannon Watts said she increasingly heard from parents whose children were afraid of active target practice. So she started looking at the emerging evidence that “these exercises cause trauma, be it anxiety or depression, insomnia, or a deterioration in school performance in children.” There are reports, Watts says, that exercises have been “exaggerated”, for example, when teachers were shot with grenade launchers. “When we do a fire test in a school, we don’t make a fire in the hallway.”

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, says that making membership “safe and inviting” is “top priority” for her membership.

“These terrifying and traumatizing exercises – they have no foundation and they do more harm than they have ever helped.”

In a 2019 study, James H. Price and Jagdish Khubchandani found a lack of empirical evidence for active shooting exercises and other “hardening measures” used in schools. This is partly due to the fact that gun violence is still very rare at school.

And yet the school security industry is worth $ 3 billion. Guy Grace of the Partner Alliance for Safer Schools, a partnership between educators and industry, insists that twice a year active target practice for students is an important part of violence prevention.

“It’s not about scaring children or employees. It’s about empowering employees and being able to respond to a variety of situations.”

But he agrees that drills shouldn’t simulate violence – and they should never go unannounced.

“You shouldn’t do exercises without warning. It shouldn’t all be chaos.”

Shannon Watts says schools can take steps to prevent gun violence, and they don’t necessarily start with active target practice. Instead, your organization wants schools to focus on prevention by performing threat assessments, expanding psychosocial services, as recommended by the United States Secret Service, and raising awareness about safe weapons storage at home.

“Schools are a very important place to talk about preventing gun violence,” Watts told NPR. “Around 4.6 million children in this country have easy access to weapons that are not safe, that is, they are loaded, they are unlocked.” are easily accessible. “

Firearms at home should be the focus, Watts says, as studies show that most school shooters accessed firearms from home, family, friends, or relatives. Conversely, schools are still one of the safest places for children who are most likely, albeit rarely, to be exposed to gun violence in domestic situations.

Mom’s Demand Action worked with teachers unions to pass a decision requiring the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the country, to send home a letter to parents reading and signing their arms storage responsibilities.

Abbey Clements was a second-grade teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 when a shooter killed 26 people, including 20 students. She is an AFT member and activist at Everytown. She says that her Newtown, Conn. District, where she still teaches, does not use lockdown exercises as part of her security measures today.

Instead, their district focuses on staff training to ensure children’s safety. And she says, “If that’s good enough for Newtown, shouldn’t it be good enough for all districts across the country?”