Teacher suspended for celebrating Rush Limbaugh’s cancer

The high school teacher from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was suspended after posting on Twitter to publicly celebrate the announcement of Rush Limbaugh’s stage 4 lung cancer.

Teacher celebrates Rush Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis

Fox6Now reported that Travis Sarandos, a teacher at Milwaukee High School of the Arts, said on Twitter that he was “glad” that political radio host Rush Limbaugh was diagnosed with cancer.

“Rush Limbaugh should have cancer,” Sarandos tweeted to his 1,323 followers. “It’s great that he’s dying, and hopefully it’s as quick as painful.”

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan called for action against the teacher and said Sarandos “had no business in an MPS system classroom.”

“It is so disappointing and he has to go for me,” said Alderman Donovan. “This type of hatred doesn’t matter to people who teach our children. It is there. It’s out there and you can’t hide. I just think it’s terrible. “

Full statement by Milwaukee Alderman

Alderman Donovan went on to say that Sarandos also posted additional tweets that were pejorative for Christians. Here is Donovan’s full statement:

The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) system places great emphasis on inclusion, tolerance, diversity and mutual respect. Then how can it confirm the statements of Travis Sarandos, a teacher at the Milwaukee School of the Arts, via his Twitter account? “

“Shortly after political commentator Rush Limbaugh told his audience that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, Mr. Sarando picked up Twitter and told his 1,323 followers that he was happy. “(R) ush limbaugh should definitely get cancer,” he wrote in a post that lacks the correct English language, as it actually is. “(I) It’s great that he’s dying, and hopefully it’s as quick as it is painful.”

“Mr. Sarandos was not content to limit his anger to experts and had previously despaired of our collective future, without the extinction – mind the extinction – of the conservative Christian voters. As a possible remedy for their presence in the electorate, he suggested: “… maybe we poison the communion wine?”

“When Mr. Sarandos probably realized he had been discovered by Mark Belling on WISN Radio, he closed his Twitter page last night. It would be easy enough to dismiss a misspelled, youthful nonsense like this if he didn’t the task of teaching the young people of our city. It is meant to be an example of the inclusive, tolerant and respectful spirit of the public schools in Milwaukee. He is clearly nothing of the sort. And he did not make his comments private of the most public platforms that any of his students could have easily seen. “

“The MPS system will shortly be calling on all residents of Milwaukee to raise their taxes to its advantage as part of a spring referendum. Your representatives must know with certainty that one of the questions many have about approving this referendum is whether the system will be a good manager of the money provided. If the MPS system is aware of what Mr Sarandos said and has not taken corrective action, it is difficult to make sure that his own home is in order. “

“Mr. Sarandos’ comments deserve discipline. In the meantime, he has nothing to do with an MPS system classroom.”

MPS answers

A spokesman for the MPS then issued the following answer:

“We are aware of Mr. Sarandos’ actions and can confirm that he did not speak on behalf of students or staff at the Milwaukee High School of the Arts or the Milwaukee Public Schools. The district follows policies and procedures related to human resources. Mr. Sarandos was on leave for further investigations. “

When asked to comment on the situation, Sarandos said, “I regret the statements. It was meant as a joke, but it had a very bad taste. I have no further comment. “

