Teacher contract talks fail, strikes in London close

TORONTO – Another week of scrambling for thousands of parents of children whose teachers are planning strike action.

Contract discussions between the province and the Federation of Elementary Teachers in Ontario collapsed Friday, with ETFO saying that the teachers would run away from each board twice a week, starting on Monday.

Around 100,000 children in the London region will be affected when teachers run away this week and the schools close on the following days:

THAMES VALLEY DISTRICT SCHOOLBOARD

Primary and secondary schools, closed on Tuesdays

Primary schools, closed Thursday

LONDON CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Primary and secondary schools, closed on Tuesdays

All four teachers’ unions have had no contracts since 31 August and are all engaged in some form of work. High school teachers announced last week that they would resume their weekly rotating strikes on Tuesday, after not holding any of them during last week’s exam period.

Trade unions representing English Catholic teachers and teachers in the French system have planned negotiations this week.

Trade unions are asking for about 2 percent wage increases to keep up with inflation, but last year the government passed legislation that limits wage increases for all public sector employees to three percent for three years. Teachers’ unions and various others fight it in court and claim it violates collective bargaining rights.

THROUGH THE NUMBERS: LOCAL TEACHER ASSIGNMENTS

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) represents 3,659 primary school teachers at school schools in the Thames Valley District

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) represents 1,700 teachers, 900 occasional teachers and 350 teaching staff on school boards of high schools in Thames Valley District.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) represents around 500 high school and 800 primary school teachers in the Catholic School Board of the London District.

