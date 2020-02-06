Teacher accused of secretly filming students drove home with victims

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=child-pornography%2Chope%2Cus-department-of-justice%2Cwisconsin-department-of-justice%2Coverall-positive%2Ceast-high-school%2Ccrime&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcrime&ssts=news%2Fcrime&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

David Kruchten teacher Madison East High School is accused of attempting to make child porn using hidden cameras in student hotel rooms. (Photo: Dane County Jail)

MADISON – A Madison teacher in charge of child pornography was allowed to travel home from a state trip with students who found hidden cameras in their hotel bathrooms and the parents of the victims were not told why.

Madison School District officials will not say if they knew about the cameras’ discovery before David Kruchten, the accused teacher, and the students boarded a bus to travel back to Madison from Minneapolis for a business club trip from December 6-8.

And the police don’t say if they suspected Kruchten before he and the students left Minneapolis in one vehicle to spend hours traveling together.

“Because this is an active investigation, the district cannot comment on the details of the case,” Tim LeMonds district spokesperson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Spokesman John Elder of the Minneapolis police said he could not disclose details or officers had contacted the district about the potential of Kruchten involvement before the group left the city, but said the department made sure the students were not at risk walked.

“We knew that by releasing him, we didn’t endanger anyone,” said Elder. “The safety of the children is absolutely the most important thing and every decision, while we went through this matter, made sure that the children were in fact safe.”

Kruchten is accused of secretly filming teenage students during three school trips in 2019. He was indicted in federal court in January for incidents in January and October 2019 and accused Wednesday in Hennepin County, Minnesota of cameras in student hotel rooms. during the trip to Minneapolis.

LeMonds said district officials did not interview Kruchten or anyone else about the incident because the Wisconsin Department of Justice asked them to stop the investigation until the criminal prosecution was completed.

DOJ spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said the department did not order the district to stop its own investigation, but usually recommends that internal assessments do not affect criminal prosecution.

Meanwhile, parents of students who had been on the trip to Minneapolis say they had been left without answers for two months about their questions about whether the district responded well.

“I am concerned that there were insufficient safeguards to prevent this from happening in the first place and there is clearly no plan that was followed after the incident occurred,” a parent told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on condition of anonymity for identity protect the victim.

“The event took place very early Sunday morning, our children spoke to the Minneapolis police before boarding the bus mid-morning, but we didn’t hear of the ward until Sunday afternoon,” the parent said.

The parent also said that the Madison police were not waiting to greet the bus on arrival to provide guidance and that mental health providers were not there to help the students who found the cameras.

“We hope that the school board will investigate the adequacy of the existing policies and actions of school and district staff, or the lack thereof, on the day of the incident and the days thereafter,” the parent said. “We hope that no other family will ever have to go through what we are going through. The safety of our children is ultimately the responsibility of the board.”

Gloria Reyes, chairman of the board, did not immediately answer questions that were sent by e-mail from the Journal Sentinel.

Chief Inspector Jane Belmore told parents of Madison East High School in an email Wednesday that district officials “expressed our desire to resume our internal investigation as soon as possible.”

“In collaboration with the Department of Justice, we continue to focus on supporting our students – those who have taken part in excursions and students who may be struggling with this incident,” Belmore said.

Please contact Molly Beck at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck.

