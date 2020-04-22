Teach your children English with our practical and fun lessons for Key Stages one to three

THE Easter holidays have come and gone but schools are still out and millions of parents once again face the daunting prospects of home-schooling their children.

So this week we bring you The Sun Home School – a series of exclusive educational tools from Collins to help you.

We bring you a series of exclusive educational tools from Collins to help you send your children to school at home. Live News

Including the Keys to Stage 1 (ages 5-7 years) The Keys to Stage 2 (ages 7-11 years) and the Keys to Stage 3 (ages 11-14) in English, Mathematics and Science, The Sun Home School has practical lessons for you to used with your children, delivered in a way that is fun and easy to follow.

Today we dive into English, from basic verbs to understanding Shakespeare.

And to continue studying at home, Sun readers can obtain 50 percent of a large number of Collins books or check out FREE online resources (see below).

Key to Phase 1 – download here and here

Key Phase 2 – download here

Save children’s learning books

CHECK more free online learning resources, plus enjoy 50 percent of various children’s learning books!

Collins has an impressive record of publishing leading educational books and market references for use at school and at home.

Founded 200 years ago, Collins created innovative textbooks, homework and revised resources to support children in their learning.

Covering English, mathematics, science, and more, Collins’s book provides high-quality learning activities that children can do at home, helping families find answers to questions about school work quickly and easily.

For more free resources to keep your kids busy, go to collins.co.uk/learnathome.

To get 50 percent of children’s learning books, just open collins.co.uk/thesunoffer and enter the ATHOME50 code at the cashier.

T&C: Offer expires on 31/08/2020.

Valid only for orders in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Offer cannot be used in conjunction with other offers and is subject to availability while supplies last.

Excludes Collins Big Cat Sets and The Times Comprehensive Atlas.

Shipping costs and packaging fees apply.

Excludes orders on school accounts.

Key Phase 3 – download here

Answer (for parents)

MAIN STAGE 1: VERB: 1. Speak, eat, fall, run, wash. 2. a) swim, b) bark, c) see. 3. Check the child’s sentence. An example might be: I like singing. 4. a) write, b) play, c) jump. FULL STOP: 1. A full stop occurs after a) to, b) do, c) first, d) go up. 2. Boxes a and c. 3. a) Full stop occurs after climbers, mountains and peaks; b) Full stop is slow and fast.

MAIN STAGE 2: AD: 1. a) completely, b) funny, c) usually, d) sleepy, e) bad, f) completely, g) humbly; h) gently. 2. Anything

suitable adverbs that make sentences that make sense. MAKING VERBS: 1. a) deepen, b) shorten, c) standardize, d) apologize, e) elastic, f) treat, g) tell, h) purify. 2. a) intensify, b) glorify, c) realize, d) accelerate, e) strengthen, f) classify, g) simplify, h) weaken.

IRREGULAR VERBS: 1. a) sick, b) place it, c) run, d) take it, e) fall, f) send. 2. a) Yesterday, I ate my birthday cake. b) Last week, Jamilla bought a comic. c) Earlier today, Ali drew. d) Last night, I was tired. e) When I was four years old, I could swim.

MAIN STAGE 3: 1. Not rhyming. 2. Five. 3. Pictures of shipwreck; Capulet’s anger at Juliet did not obey him; planned church wedding; Capulet said that God “lent” them to Juliet, and the idea that he was a “curse”.