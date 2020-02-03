TCL will no longer publish BlackBerry phones

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

BlackBerry struggled to find a place in the modern smartphone era, and a few years ago the company turned to TCL to do the heavy lifting. TCL has manufactured devices such as KEYone and KEY2 under the BlackBerry brand, but there will no longer be any TCL BlackBerry phones. The company has just announced that its license agreement will end on August 31, 2020.

To understand how BlackBerry and TCL got to this point, you need to look at the first few product cycles after iPhone started. BlackBerry stubbornly stuck to its traditional functions as the iPhone grew rapidly. The company tried touchscreen devices like the BlackBerry Storm, but it was a letdown. The company chugged for a long time, losing market share quarter by quarter until it had to give up its custom BlackBerry operating system.

The first switch from BlackBerry to Android was an internal matter with devices like the Priv. The deal with TCL announced in December 2016 has turned the entire hardware development of BlackBerry upside down. This partnership brought us the KEYOne, Motion, KEY2 and finally the KEY2 LE. This may be the last BlackBerry brand smartphone for a while or at all. As of August 31, TCL is no longer authorized to use the BlackBerry name or technology. TCL will certainly not only launch new phones a few months before the contract is signed, but will also stop selling the phones that have already been released.

TCL posted this announcement on Twitter but has not received a response asking for more information. Will Blackberry make cell phones again? Will there be a partnership with another manufacturer? We just don’t know. The only good news is that TCL continues to offer software support for the devices released by TCL, although updates for TCL BlackBerry devices have never been outstanding. The KEY2 is still on Android 8.1 Oreo, which is now two generations out of date.

Most TCL BlackBerry devices had a physical keyboard with perfectly beveled keys that made BlackBerry devices so popular in the past. However, this was associated with a smaller display and a somewhat more cumbersome form factor for watching videos and taking photos. People have gotten used to bigger screens, and on-screen keyboards have become surprisingly powerful with features like text prediction and wiper input. Typing thumbs with physical buttons used to be the gold standard for mobile text entry, but now it’s slower than the on-screen method. Without the keyboard as a selling point, there may not be room for BlackBerry phones.

