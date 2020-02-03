TCL stops selling BlackBerry smartphones in August

BlackBerry Mobile

TCL Communications, the company that has designed, produced and sold BlackBerry smartphones since 2016, will stop selling BlackBerrys from August 31, 2020.

The announcement came Monday morning from the BlackBerry Mobile Twitter account.

TCL Communications licensed the rights to BlackBerry phones from BlackBerry Limited in December 2016 and has released various Android phones under the brand, including the KEYone and Key2. The devices all use a custom version of Android that implements some of the favorite features of BlackBerry users, such as the BlackBerry Hub.

TCL will continue to support existing devices until August 31, 2022, by offering customer service and warranty service. The latest Android security patch for the Key2 and Key2 LE will be released in May 2020 and August 2020 respectively. After that, the phones will no longer receive software updates.

It is unclear whether BlackBerry Limited will license the mobile brand to another hardware partner, or whether this is the end of a legendary brand that has kicked off the smartphone industry. Both business and private users fell in love with the physical BlackBerry keyboard, and who could forget BlackBerry Messenger?

I have contacted BlackBerry for more information and will update this message when I hear about it.

