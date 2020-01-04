TCL SOCL500TWS Wireless earbuds Hands-on: value for a price

Loading...

TCL SOCL500TWS wireless earbuds hands-on: you get what you pay for

"The first pair of genuine TCL wireless earbuds offer the performance you would expect for $ 80."

Impressive battery life

Water resistance

Intriguing transparent design

Case feels thin

Paper thin treble

Control buttons difficult to press

When it comes to America's nascent relationship with TCL, it's all about the company's valuable 4K televisions that offer incredible picture quality for their very low price points. But TCL is more than just a beautiful screen. The company has ambitious ambitions when it comes to other consumer electronics, including establishing itself in the increasingly competitive audio market.

For CES 2020, that means a new line-up of audio equipment to follow TCL's budget soundbars, including (because all audio brands are contractually required) real wireless earbuds. The SOCL500TWS was first bullied at IFA 2019 and is the first pair of the brand available in the US

But catching up with the crowd after four years of innovation is not an easy task. For just $ 80, the SOCL comes in for a very nice price, but like other audio equipment we've seen from TCL so far, they feel a bit more like an "also-walked" offer that probably doesn't have many heads will run.

Cool look, thin feeling

I'm a realist. I know I cannot expect the moon from cheap earplugs when it comes to build quality or design. But perhaps because TCL offers so much incredible value from its LED TVs, opening the SOCL is something of a disappointment.

The paper-thin plastic bed that holds the buttons in the cardboard package is a harbinger of the SOCL's own charging case, which is light as a feather and feels like it is a bad fall to lose its lid. I love the micro size of the case and the translucent exterior, which fades in color on the way up, is a nice touch. I also like the fact that you can see the glow of the white LED & # 39; s on the outside of each earplug with the case closed, looking like a jaw-looking little anime creature.

Inside, the buttons are on tightly packed magnetic charging pads, with just enough room to fit under the lid when they are closed. The buttons are also encased in transparent housings, allowing you to look inside on some circuits. The round housings give way to sharp, angular extensions on the outside with a TCL logo that also serves as the unique control key for each earbud. It is really surprising that there is a physical button here, because it is so modest that I linked it to a touch sensor.

Solid specifications

A year or two ago I would be amazed by a pair of $ 80 wireless earbuds that offer decent functionality. And while that is simply not the case in today's market due to rapid innovation and fierce competition, the SOCL still offers some impressive features for their price. That includes 6.5 hours of battery life per charge and 26 hours of total play time with the charge cassette (although I have not been able to test that claim yet), which exceeds Apple & # 39; s $ 250 AirPods Pro.

You also get solid water resistance with an IPX4 rating and even volume control on the earphones – again, something that the Apple pods don't offer.

What is not there are extras such as ambient noise, sensors to pause playback when you take the buttons out, or active noise canceling technology. None of that is surprising for this price, although a $ 50 jump to Amazon's Echo Buds gives you all those things. You can also access your voice assistant by pressing one of the control keys three times.

Talking about the controls, I am not a fan. In the past, I am vocal to the hard-to-press buttons on fully wireless earplugs because of the pressure they exert on your ear canal, and the SOCL are a good example of this. Although touch controls are often less accurate than physical keys, I take them over a button every day, constantly pushing the buttons in my ears.

The impressive 65 and 75 ton earphones from Jabra prove that the controls don't have to be stiff (although both are also considerably more expensive), and real wireless starters like TCL do well to take note of that discovery.

Chintzy sound

For $ 80 you don't expect much from the sound of the SOCL, and frankly, that's about what you get here. Again, unlike the TCL LED screens, none of the SOCL sound is above the crowd or the "rating" shouts!

Let me be clear when I say that sound is not bad at all. It is clear and relatively balanced, with some spicy bass on the low end of the spectrum. But the treble looks a lot like how the plastic case feels: thin.

The worst offenses come with sharper, clearer instruments such as trumpets or percussion, which offer a flat bite to the attack and a lack of resonance that tends to grate on my ears over time. Snare drums and cymbals are particularly tinsel, sometimes descending to distortion.

On the other hand, the call quality is generally quite good. Callers are clear and present, and on the other hand, no one had problems hearing me in my test conversations.

Conclusion

Although I will reserve a full judgment until I have spent more time with these earbuds, the first offer from TCL is a decent, albeit overwhelming addition to the drops of real wireless earbuds that are already on the market. Their 6.5 hours of battery life and water resistance give them a head start on many inexpensive models, but if they spend only $ 20 more on valuable tops such as 1More & # 39; s Stylish, they will produce more satisfying results – especially if you keep sound quality high regards.

The TCL SOCL500TWS earbuds will be released sometime in January 2020.

