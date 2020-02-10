TCL cancels MWC 2020 press conference that is still present

The growing number of companies leaving MWC 2020 due to the novel corona virus continues to grow as TCL has now canceled its press conference at the event.

Every year, telephone companies from around the world meet at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to introduce the next generation of phones and devices. The next event will take place at the end of this month. In response to the corona virus, ZTE, Sony, Amazon and Ericsson have already canceled private conferences and meetings at the event.

In a statement, TCL confirmed that the press conference on February 22 was canceled, but the company will continue to attend MWC 2020 as planned. The company will announce some new devices and present them at their own stand in the exhibition area.

Given the recent global health concerns surrounding the spread of the 2019 nCoV virus and a wealth of caution and care for our employees, customers, press and other guests, TCL Communication is canceling its global press event for MWC 2020 which was scheduled for February 22, 2020.

This decision has no impact on other MWC 2020 activities planned by the company. TCL will continue to announce the latest mobile devices and will be presenting them as planned at its booth in Fira Gran Via – Hall 3, Booth 3D11 – from February 24th to 27th.

The next two weeks will undoubtedly be crucial for MWC 2020 as we expect even more companies and brands to withdraw from the event due to coronavirus concerns.

