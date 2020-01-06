TCL 10 series comes this year with 5G and many cameras

Loading...

TCL has long been a part of the Android market, but mainly under the names of other brands such as Alcatel, Blackberry and others. In 2019, the company debuted its first Android smartphone with its own brand name and on CES 2020, the TCL 10 Pro, 10L and 10 5G are preparing for the American smartphone market.

Announced alongside various new smartphones from Alcatel, the TCL 10 series is a series of mid-range devices that will hit the US market in 2020. However, TCL only gives us an example of these smartphones on CES 2020 with the full announcement on MWC in a few months.

The TCL 10 5G is the headliner here, so let’s start with that. The device offers 5G connectivity for an affordable, but undisclosed price. To keep the price low, the device uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series processor that supports 5G, which was announced in December. It is possible that this is the first device to use this new chipset. The device has four cameras, a fingerprint sensor on the back and a perforation screen.

In addition to the 5G model, TCL will also bring the 10 Pro and 10L to the United States and Canada later this year.

The TCL 10 Pro apparently has an edge-to-edge AMOLED display with a fingerprint sensor under the display and a notch display for a selfie camera. The device, shown below, also has four cameras on the back.

The TCL 10L, on the other hand, has a perforated hole screen and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, but still has four rear-facing cameras, just like the 5G model.

More details will undoubtedly come to MWC, but in terms of price, we currently only know that the lineup as a whole will start at less than $ 500.

