TBWA's Walter Geer wants to focus more on older ad pros - Adweek

A few months ago, Walter T. Geer III, SVP and Group Creative Director at TBWA Worldhealth, had enough. With a long list of social media posts surrounding various awards for industry professionals under 40 or 30, he went to LinkedIn to write a non-dangerous post on the subject.

These 72 words caught fire unexpectedly. So far, over 24,000 people have liked the mail, while almost 1,900 have taken the time to complain. One of the comments was the “myth” that people over 40 have aged from a “young” industry. Others shared their own success stories, including starting a company at a later age, and one found that a 62-year-old was part of a cohort that graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

Though there were some disagreements, most geers applauded space age elephant recognition, a subject that is gaining momentum, and one with some high-profile litigation that is currently taking place, including TBWA.

Adweek caught up with Geer to find out what he had learned by publishing a simple but provocative statement that everyone could see.

Why did you decide that it was a good time to weigh ageism?

Geer: I had seen many social media posts referencing 30 under 30 and 40 under 40 submissions and awards. For the record, I had never received any of them before, but I can honestly say that I never really asked for them. Sure, awards are nice. I had a few and if I had had the opportunity to be nominated for an [age dependent] nomination I would have been excited and happy. I had simply never worked in a company that cared so much about this type of award, so this was neither an option nor a consideration.

Although I give the nominees and award winners a lot of recognition and praise, I had heard so much about it during the week [last November] that in my tired mood I decided to give my opinion on LinkedIn. Not that I cared that a lot of people saw it, I was just hoping that a few people would share my mindset and agree that people over 40 aren’t dead on the billboard. I am 42 and I can promise you that we are very lively.

But this is not about awards, is it?

Right. This post is about the fact that we as an industry have forgotten that fantastic talent over 40 is abundant. I work with some creative people at TBWA who are well over 50 and 60 years old and they are incredible. Our society attaches so much importance to the success of young adults that many of us believe they are advertising savers.

Research shows that the most successful entrepreneurs are 45 years and older. These awards are largely age-dependent. If I say this publicly prevents me from ever receiving an award or praise from those who romanticize these 40 and 30 under awards, so be it.

The answers to your post seem very revealing.

Yes. I read as many posts and messages as I could and delved into every conversation I had time for, but for the most part it was difficult to keep up.

I knew ageism was one thing, but I never realized how many people are affected every day. By reading everyone’s failure and success stories, I was able to see completely differently how this affects people, and probably will affect me as well. Unfortunately, there are people out there who don’t understand how ageism affects people. Most of these comments on my post came from what appeared to be younger people.

