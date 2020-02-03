Taysom Hill, Jamaal Williams, Fred Warner, Sione Takitaki and Kyle Van Noy were among the best football recruits of BYU in the last decade. But which years did the Cougars draw their best prospects?

PROVO – On September 7, 2013, a lean, athletic Texas farmer from a small town between Austin and Houston stood on the sidelines of BYU and Cougar’s quarterback Taysom Hill saw 259 yards and three touchdowns running in a shocking 40-21 win over his hometown Longhorns .

Courtland Sutton, then a 6-foot-1, 190-pound security and receiver from Brenham, just south of College Station, received very little recruiting love from nearby Texas A&M or Texas despite the fact that he had a three-star prospect so he ventured to the Rocky Mountains to view BYU and later Colorado.

When the national day of signing took place about five months later, BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall believed that he would land the recruited high school student to bow to an already excellent signing class. The Buffs told Sutton at the end of January 2014 that they no longer had a scholarship and the other competition from BYU for the services of Sutton was Southern Methodist University. The sports information department of BYU had even created a profile on Sutton with all its achievements.

SMU-wide receiver Courtland Sutton (16) runs after a reception against Houston during an NCAA college football game in Houston on Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Houston. (AP Photo / Michael Wyke)

AP

But then SMU coach June Jones came in at the last minute and sobbed Sutton, and the rest is history. Sutton had a striking career with the Mustangs, was selected in the second round (40th overall) of the NFL Draft 2018 by the Denver Broncos and had an excellent second season with 1,112 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He caught four passes for 37 yards in the Pro Bowl last Sunday.

Back in Provo, the recruiting whip on Sutton – his mother, Phelicia Marshall, later told NFL.com that “BYU would be a bit like mom and lose her baby so far away” – soon forgotten because Mendenhall landed BYU’s best signing class of the decade that day, including current star tight end Matt Bushman, junior college transfer receivers Devon Blackmon and Nick Kurtz and UTEP graduate transfer Jordan Leslie.

Mendenhall also hired another coveted recruit that day as Damien Mama, an attacking lineman from Bellflower, California, and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, signed with USC. Mama was the number 1 assault guard in the country, had BYU, Alabama and USC in his last three and would later become an all-Pac-12 artist for the Trojan horses.

Despite last-minute missions to Sutton and Mama, a panel of BYU football recruiting experts, convened by Deseret News last week, unanimously chose the 2014 signing class as the best recruitment class of the recently completed decade for BYU.

The worst? Read more.

BYU’s best soccer signing class of the decade

Our panel consisted of the author (who treated BYU football for The Salt Lake Tribune for 12 years before moving to the Deseret News and taking on the same beat assignment last summer); fellow veteran Deseret News sports writer Brandon Gurney, who has been following BYU recruitment for two decades; Jeff Hansen of Cougarsportsinsider.com, part of the 247Sports network; and Jake Hatch, Utah County office chief for the Zone Sports Network and director of the Locked on Cougars podcast.

Why was 2014 the best class? After all, when everything was said and done, it was only 64th in the 247sports.com national team ranking, well shorter than the number 33 ranking that received the Jake Heaps-led class of 2010 and also shorter than the number 49 in 2016 class, Kalani Sitake’s first signing class earned a few months after Mendenhall left for Virginia.

Along with the aforementioned striking pass-catchers, the class also included San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, four-year starting center Tejan Koroma, Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki, versatile defensive back Michael Shelton, return / running Trey Dye and various players still contributing after serving two-year church missions: offensive lineman Chandon Herring, receiver Neil Pau’u, defensive linemen Zac Dawe, Earl Tuioti-Mariner, Austin Chambers and Uriah Leiataua and linebackers Isaiah Kaufusi and Kavika Fonua.

“Do the math,” Hatch says, referring to the axiom of USU coach Gary Andersen that hitting two-thirds of a signing class is an excellent class. “BYU met 15 of (his) 22 members of the 2014 class and their contributions have not yet been made.”

The most impactful player in that class?

Our panel was divided between Warner and Bushman, who recently announced that he will return for his senior season and can of course improve his profile with a fourth consecutive season of more than 500 yards for an expected NFL career. Koroma, who has made an XFL selection (Houston Roughnecks) and Takitaki also deserve attention, and Kaufusi also has another year to shine.

“That class achieved great recruitment results,” Hansen recalls. “Leiataua left Stanford on signature day. Nick Kurtz chose BYU over LSU and Oregon; Devon Blackmon brought BYU a new level of speed. The 2014 class was small, but the staff caught on almost every player. “

BYU tight end Matt Bushman runs after a catch during the Cougars’ game against Hawaii at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

Courtesy BYU Photo

Gurney agrees, wondering what it might have been if the staff had landed Sutton – recruited by BYU as security – and Mama, who also had Alabama in his last three.

“Perhaps the strongest class in my 10-year tenure in terms of ability and impact,” Mendenhall said in 2014. “Please write that I said” maybe “. As we know, time will tell. But I think we have done very well to know exactly what we are getting, especially in the field of athletics and football. “

The 2010 class is discredited a lot because it has not met expectations, especially after being ranked nationally at number 22 of Scout.com and number 24 at ESPN.com. Disappointment reached a high point after four-star quarterback Heaps transferred to Kansas.

But that group also included some influential contributors such as Sae Tautu defenders, Travis Tuiloma, Jordan Johnson, Graham Rowley, Bronson Kaufusi, Zac Stout, Alani Fua and NFL star Kyle Van Noy, who signed in 2009 but postponed his registration until 2010. It However, the violation failed, with the early departure of Heaps, the running of Josh Quezada and Drew Phillips and attacking linemen Tayo Fabuluje and Blair Tushaus.

It could be the second best class of the decade, along with 2012, with two all-timers – declining Jamaal Williams and quarterback Taysom Hill.

Of course, our little exercise here can be considered unfair, because the jury still consists largely of the lessons 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, especially in a place like BYU where so many signatories go on a mission before they even register at the school and managed by the above belief.

It is worth noting that only one player – receiver Aleva Hifo – from the first Sitake signing class in 2016 played four consecutive years and has exhausted his suitability.

Since that 2016 class, ranked 49th, the following classes have gradually been ranked worse: 66th in 2017, 78th in 2018 and 80th in 2019. At present, none of those groups seem capable of surpassing the 2014 class.

BYU’s weakest class for football signing of the decade

Our panel also warmly agreed on the worst signing class – 2013.

“The 2013 class was probably the weakest of the past decade,” Hansen says, “Overall, that class was disappointing. There were multiple players who switched early, multiple players who never registered and multiple players who never had much impact had on BYU. “

Gurney’s vision: “The 2013 class wasn’t that impressive on paper and it got worse. The class had a host of players who never played.”

Hatch says: “Having these back-to-back recruitment courses (2013 and 2014) as my choices show the fickle and inaccurate science that recruitment can be.”

Utah Utes linebacker Francis Bernard (13) will be intercepted on Thursday, August 29, 2019, for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football match at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

Colter Peterson, Deseret News

That sounds a bit harsh, until it is remembered that only nine of the 31 signatories had any kind of impact, several never even academically qualified, and almost a dozen transferred to other programs, including linebacker Francis Bernard, Utah, security Dallin Leavitt (Utah State), quarterback Billy Green (Weber State), cornerback Jordan Preator (Weber State), offensive lineman Brayden Kearsley (Oregon State) and defensive tackle JonRyheem Peoples (Idaho State).

As all four panelists note, there were also some gems in the class that ranked 66th nationally.

Junior college transfers Robertson Daniel and De’Ondre Wesley had two strong seasons and went on to the NFL, while safety Kai Nacua also got some time in the pros with the Cleveland Browns and cornerback Michael Davis is an NFL starter for the Los Angeles Chargers . Both made the ten-year team of Deseret News for BYU.

Receiver Talon Shumway emerged late as one of the best ball receivers of the school ever 50-50.

Next for BYU football recruitment

The BYU signing class 2020, largely completed this week, is currently in 80th place as the market leader 247Sports.com combines the 13 recruits who signed in December with the dozen or so who have committed themselves to BYU but have not signed and / or announced.

Top perspectives in that group include Mater Dei (California) receiver Kody Epps, quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava, St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) and linebacker Josh Canyon, Corner Canyon.

Athlete Josh Wilson at the Corner Canyon High School smiles after signing his national letter of intent in Draper, Utah, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Wilson signed with BYU.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

As reported by the Deseret News Sunday, BYU recently received commitments from offensive line man Jake Griffin from Mesa, Arizona, and linebacker Kyle Vassau (preferred walk-on) from Carlsbad, California. As the second day of signing approaches, BYU still pursues the defensive end of the American fork Bodie Schoonover, the linebacker from Arizona, Tate Romney, Olympus athlete Scotty Edwards and Alex Lines, a tight end to Gilbert, Arizona.

Best and worst of BYU football recruitment – 2010-2019

Best class: 2014

Why: Coach Bronco Mendenhall signed graduate stars Fred Warner, Tejan Koroma, Sione Takitaki, Devon Blackmon, Nick Kurtz and Jordan Leslie and current stars Kavika Fonua, Matt Bushman, Uriah Leiataua and Isaiah Kaufusi

Weakest class: 2013

Why: Only nine of the 31 Mendenhall signatories made an impression, several never signed up and almost a dozen transferred to other programs, including Francis Bernard, Dallin Leavitt, Brayden Kearsley and JonRyheem Peoples