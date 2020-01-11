Taysom Hill, Green Bay and what could have been

SALT LAKE CITY – Taysom Hill and the Saints did not make it to the second round of the NFL playoffs, but the quarterback who does it all could still find its place in the conversation when Green Bay takes the field on Sunday.

Some Packers fans wonder if the team made a mistake in letting Hill run away after a strong preseason as an undrafted rookie. Hill’s fans, who have followed him since his days at Brigham Young University, are probably certain that he is.

Hill, the star without position, shone last weekend in a defeat of the Saints. Fifty yards rushing. Fifty meters passing. Twenty-five receiving yards, plus a touchdown, plus his usual role in special teams. After his third year in New Orleans, his legend reached its most important proportions.

His fans are sad to see his season ended so early in the playoffs, but also rejuvenated. Because on Sunday, when the Packers start their playoff series against the Seahawks, they can spend endless debates thinking about what could or could not have been.

To think, if Green Bay would have tabbed him on Brett Hundley as a backup quarterback in 2017 after signing him as an undrafted free player, Hill might have ended up as the team starter when Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone. To think that if he had played well, he could have become Rodgers’ heir. Think what a weapon it could be in Green Bay’s last quest for a Super Bowl. Think, think, think …

“Whenever the Packers watch the Saints play,” said Maggie Loney, writer and podcaster for Cheesehead TV, “it’s the mainstream story.”

It shouldn’t really matter. Green Bay shouldn’t need gadgets. Not with Rodgers in the quarterback. Not at Lambeau Field. Not when he was favored by four and a half years. But still … what if?

Speculation. Conjectures. I wonder. These are hobbies of hobbies – the cups we drink when the competition jug is dry. What would the Packers have done in 2017 if Rodgers hadn’t broken his collarbone? What if Gordon Hayward stayed with Jazz? And after Hill’s performance last weekend, Hill fans must be asking, “What happened to him if he stayed in Green Bay?”

When Packers signed Hill after the 2017 project, he presented the risk. Four of his five seasons at BYU ended in injury. But in three preseason games, he showed athleticism that made him a highly rated rookie in high school, including a winning run, breaking tackle and stiff arm, punctuated by 23 touchdown yards during of week 2 against Washington, raising optimism among Packers fans.

“I really liked him at training camp and in the preseason,” said Loney. “He brought an exciting skill set.”

But the Packers still gave it up. Few NFL teams have three-quarter backs, and the organization had previously treated Hundley for two and a half years. The Packers hoped he would get clear waivers so they could recruit him into the training team, but the Saints got him back.

Since then, he has become the most enigmatic player in the NFL. He can launch with ease and precision; he can run; he can catch; he can block – and the saints give him the opportunity to do everything. Could it have had a similar impact in Green Bay?

Loney thinks it may have finally been used on a goal line trick game. Maybe even hit # 2 on the quarterback depth graph. But it would not be the spectacular multi-tool that it has become in New Orleans.

“And it’s not a big blow (former Packers coach) Mike McCarthy,” she said. “His offense was simply very traditional.”

Mike Price, 29, remembers how long Hill spent with the Packers. The Pleasant Grove High School graduate hasn’t missed a Green Bay game since 2004. He watches most of them multiple times, he says, via NFL Game Pass and has set up alerts on his phone for “About 15” Packers beat the writers. In 2014, after the Packers fell to the Seahawks in the NFC championship, he was so upset that when he backed out of his garage to buy drowning snacks, he shut the door of his Hyundai Elantra.

In short, if anyone is going to engage in retrospective anguish about Hill, it’s him – a Utahn and Packers superfan.

“I would probably have been more nervous,” he said, “if they had kept him as a backup quarterback.”

Hill’s injury story was too important, he thought, and he was just one of many backup quarterbacks for Rodgers. Even now, looking back, Price isn’t convinced that McCarthy would have used Hill to his maximum advantage. Perhaps, but only after having worked in the quarterback for years, and only if its development has earned it a place to save. Still, it’s fun to imagine.

“I am torn apart,” he said. “Because, like I said, I think there are only a few head coaches who really use it like that.”

Amy Kiechle, another lifelong Packer fan and Utahn native, agrees with Loney and Price: Hill had tremendous talent – it was obvious – but he just didn’t fit in with the organization.

However, if the Packers screw up a trick game this Sunday, it will be hard not to imagine what Hill could have done in a similar situation – not to mention 2017, as a backup for Rodgers, and middle seasons.

“It’s fun to imagine what could have been,” said Kiechle. “If we had gone with Taysom Hill instead of Brett Hundley, we could have made the playoffs. … It could have been a different season. “

Sadly, as long as Hill remains in the NFL, these scenarios will continue to swirl – but unlikely to have been.