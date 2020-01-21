The Netflix documentary by Taylor Swift is available faster than you think!

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will be available to stream on Netflix on January 31. The documentary will also premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

The documentary follows the career of the 30-year-old singer, as well as a “raw and emotionally revealing look” into Swift’s personal life as she works to find her voice as a singer-songwriter while navigating the music industry as a woman.

In November, Swift announced that the documentary was being made before its 2019 American Music Awards performance, where it was honored the Artist of the Decade Award. However, the singer-songwriter faced a dilemma about performing her old songs at the award show. At the time, she revealed to her fans in an open letter that her former record label Big Machine Label Group, owned by Scott Borchetta, and music manager Scooter Braun jeopardized her work. They refused to let her use old footage of her performances in the upcoming Netflix documentary, nor did she allow her to perform her old hit songs on the AMAs because it would be considered to re-record her older music before she was allowed to. The singer-songwriter may record her older hits again next year.

Swift went on: “In addition – and this was not the intention to tell you this news – Netflix has made a documentary about my life in recent years. Scott and Scooter have refused the use of my older music or performance recordings for this project , although no one of them or Big Machine Records is mentioned anywhere in the film. “

After her statement, the label and the people involved received a kickback from her fans and other celebrities. Braun then made a public call to the singer for a meeting so that they could “fix” the situation.

At the AMAs she opened up about her constant feud to her masters in her speech, calling it one of “the most difficult things” she had to endure.

“The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing times and also some of the most difficult things I have experienced in my life and not many of them are things that have not been made public,” Swift said in time. “And I wanted to thank you very much for having been a constant in my life.”

She continued: “This industry is really weird. You feel that your inventory is up or down and that people like you or not, or that you feel bad about yourself. But the people hanging in front of you are the ones you will never forget. “

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will be available to stream on January 31 on Netflix.