Taylor Swift’s Netflix doc “Miss Americana” will be played in some theaters in Austin – Entertainment – Austin 360

Rebeccah Macias

Friday

January 31, 2020 at 1:26 AM

Get ready, Swifties: the Taylor Swift documentary will soon be shown in certain theaters.

The singer went to Twitter on Wednesday to announce a list of cities that will play her documentary “Miss Americana” for a limited time.

The list includes 25 Alamo Drafthouse theaters, an iPic theater in the United States and the Prince Charles theater in the United Kingdom.

For a limited time #MissAmericana will play in certain theaters – tickets available at https://t.co/I4b7yZZZss And stream it worldwide on @NetflixFilm January 31! pic.twitter.com/AzWG6WYkST

– Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) January 30, 2020

At least six of the theaters at Alamo Drafthouse were in the Lone Star State. Three theaters in Austin will show the new documentary, including Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline, Alamo Drafthouse Ritz and Alamo Sloans Lake.

Fans can buy their tickets here and also get the chance to stream her new documentary on 31 January on Netflix.