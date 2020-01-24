Taylor Swift is free. Free to say whatever she wants, even if it pisses off some of the record buyers, her parents and the president. (Especially the president.) Free to defend causes she believes in, such as gay rights. Free not to let the ravenous, sneering and sly beast that we call “Internet” bring it down. Free to recognize your deficiencies, hypocrisies and examples of unhealthy behavior (mentally and physically) and try to be a better version of yourself. Free to no longer be the 13 year old girl with the blonde curls of the Disney princess living to applause, or the 19 year old who made sure not to rock the country music boat, or the 20’s who felt she had to smile at the camera when she didn’t want to. Free not to be “Taylor Swift”, a character in the industry and his own creation, but simply to be Taylor Swift, the incredibly famous singer-songwriter who sometimes likes to relax in pajamas, play with her cats and drink white wine with ice cubes.

This is the focus of Miss Americana, Lana Wilson’s chronicle of a particularly tumultuous time in T-Swift’s life, and there is the feeling that you are watching someone finally get to the point where she can, to quote the woman herself, “take the muzzle” and damn the consequences. It is designed to resemble less a return victory lap than a sort of exit, a backstage psychodrama that ends in a powerful phoenix rising from his ashes.

It is also a typical documentary of the modern and confidential popstar, of the genre which is inspired by Madonna: Truth or Dare and “reveals” just enough vulnerability, disorder and screams not to fuck with the brand or feel too stifled by the scene. (See also: Katy Perry: Part of Me; Gaga: Five Foot Two; Beyoncé: Life Is But a Dream.) This is the paradox. The film aims to be raw, intimate, authentic – all the words that Swift used after he went on stage when the Sundance film opened for the standing ovation. The result is definitely honest but just north of too cautious. You wouldn’t call it unfiltered with a long shot. It’s a look behind the curtains who knows when to subtly and sneakily put on the blinders.

Access is, of course, what you come to these movies for – who wouldn’t want to be a fly on the wall of the Taylor Express 24/7? And access is what Miss Americana gives you, even if you move away from some of the stories from which she would like you to be excluded. You can see her on planes, in salons, doing manicures (“Give me a good review on Yelp,” she said while painting a friend’s nails). You spend time with her in the studio, record Lover and share burritos with producer Joel Little, and watch her creative process unfold in real time. Jack Antonoff and Brendan Urie pass; the two share the exasperation of rabid fans and stalkers. She retraces her ascent to the megastardie via archive clips and prize-giving montages, then emphasizes “the view from the top of the mountain” after having reached her dreams, a little existentially missing. Kanye’s infamous VMA bumrush and how he rocked Swift is dissected; #TaylorSwiftIsOver and its subsequent disappearance in the spotlight.

The big topic of discussion will be the opening of Swift on an eating disorder, a true confession to the camera which plays against a flipbook of his appearances on the red carpet. You don’t have to be a genius or, God help you, a film critic to see the connection between the expectations placed on you as a female performer (and a woman in general) and the pressure to respond expectations impossible to risk for health and mental health. This leads to the last upper third of Miss Americana, in which Swift radicalizes and you feel as if you are really watching someone go through a chrysalis moment. It starts with his appearance in court and the victory in a lawsuit against the Colorado DJ who obviously groped her in 2013. It culminates with the sending of an Instagram supporting the Democratic candidates in Nashville during the midterm from 2018 – another moment when you’re there that justifies some of the heaviest recitations of slogans about not taking it anymore, etc. “How can I stand on stage and say,” Happy month of pride, everyone! “And do nothing when people literally come for the neck (of the LGBTQ community)?”, She wonders, then she uses her platform. An argument with her team culminates when someone mentions that she remained silent during the 2016 election. “I’m sad that I didn’t oppose Trump, but I can’t do anything about it now,” she admits. . The pain in his declaration is palpable.

It ends with T-Swift back on stage, looking like “a melted disco ball” but still beyond fabulous, ready to show the world its butterfly wings straight out of the cocoon. And when she joined Wilson outside the Eccles Theater after the film ended, everyone standing and cheering, some crying and others crying, she seemed to be a more mature and righteous version of pop royalty. Not even their mutual schoolgirl springing up on each other’s work (Swift asked Wilson to follow her after seeing her co-directed doc After Tiller) or a real D.O.A. Q&A can ease the feeling that you are looking at someone who has finished trying to meet the expectations of “good girls”. Nowhere is Miss Americana as open and breathtaking as the duly celebrated words of Swift (in terms of writing, she is an excellent candidate for the second coming of Joni Mitchell). But as an extremely organized time capsule of a transition, it gets the job done. Don’t expect her not to look back. Be thankful that you got Action or Truth for him.