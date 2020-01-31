Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ Netflix Documentary: Comments

Taylor Swift debuted her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana on Friday morning (31 January) with rave reviews.

The “You Need To Calm Down” movie released in selected theaters in the United States and on the Netflix streaming platform. The film documented Swift’s journey to finding her political voice and navigating through the music industry.

The film contains crucial moments in Swift’s life, including the moment when she decided to make her very first public political statement in support of Democrats. It also captures the intimate moment in which she revealed that she had an eating disorder for the first time. Miss Americana shows everything a fan would want to see if it gets behind the scenes and is likely to wave some T. Swift haters in the process.

During the film, fans can witness Swift demonstrating a new song, “Only The Young”. The track was released to coincide with the film and played during the final credits. The song itself concludes her entire film in a way, using her musical talent in combination with her new political voice to create a masterpiece.

Fans can now miss. Stream Americana on Netflix.

See the reactions of fans to the documentary below.

Taylor Swift through the years

.