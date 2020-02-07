Taylor Swift’s comment about age in Miss Americana

Although anything but an all-in-one, Miss Americana, The new Netflix documentary by Taylor Swift, deals with topics that the musician has kept private for a long time, from her relationship with Joe Alwyn to her eating disorder. It is also a political project, showing its growing dedication to speak out against injustice. But as an old Swiftie enthusiastic about her political awakening, a moment in the documentary worried me: Taylor’s confession about her aging stardom, in particular her acceptance that she probably doesn’t have much time as an artist. She seems to be embracing this message with ‘Only the Young’, her new national anthem about the power of youth to bring about change – ‘to run’.

“Women in entertainment are thrown away in an elephant graveyard by the time they are 35.”

“We exist in this society where women are thrown away in entertainment in an elephant graveyard by the time they are 35,” Taylor said frankly. She explained how young female artists constantly have to reinvent themselves in order to continue working. “Now that I turn 30, I am so crazy, I want to work very hard while society still tolerates me that I am successful,” she concluded.

Although Taylor is not my role model in itself, I have certainly identified her music over the years as I grew up. The soundtracks from my AP exam sessions were Speak now and fearlessly. Red helped me through my first real heartache in college. Not long ago, 1989 and Reputation led me through the murky water of postgradian life. Now I pop on my luxury deluxe version of Lover at least once a week while working on these types of articles. When Taylor said that this moment was her last chance in the industry, it felt disappointing, especially since she has just found her voice as a feminist.

I’m 25, younger than she is, but still old enough to feel the pressure to get my sh * t together before I fall socially at the age of 35. It’s probably the age of my life that I have to commit to for a family, a skin care regime and, if I’m lucky, a career that is respectable but not intimidating. I am sure that this fear should be something that many women feel, not just entertainment.

Taylor’s discussion of that elephant graveyard reminds me of Jia Tolentino’s ‘Pure Heroines’ essay, which discusses the role of female protagonists in literature. Young girls, such as Anne Shirley and Harriet the Spy, start clear and courageous. Older female protagonists become bitter and depressed, and eventually die like the titular character in it Anna Karenina and Edna Pontellier Awakening. Ultimately, our cultural heroines are portrayed as such because we have made insufficient space for women in the real world.

However, it does not have to be that way. Taylor can exclude himself from this story and pave the way for other women. For her fans who have grown from little girls to adult women. With 126 million Instagram followers and a net worth of $ 400 million, she can do whatever she wants and make sense of problems in a meaningful way. At 36, Beyoncé headed Coachella with performances that celebrated historically black colleges. Respective at 43 and 50, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez lit up the Super Bowl rest time show, in which they vigorously referred to the child migration crisis. Heck, at the age of 82, Jane Fonda has a popular Netflix show and regularly speaks out against climate change.

Taylor is of course not at all apolitical. In Miss Americana, she nervously sent an Instagram message announcing her support for Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen, who called on Republican representative Marsha Blackburn for a place as a senator from Tennessee. But was this the riskiest that Taylor could have done after 15 years of political silence? Although it raised voters, it was just a function, far from the equivalent of organizing a meeting or working with a local community. Quite often we see teenagers talking about politics on TikTok.

Although I have no doubt that Taylor’s intentions, criticizing her capitalizing on feminism are legitimate. Of course they will come if she is still green for the field of politics. Empowerment songs like “The Man” (still a banger) can be just as vaguely inspiring as they center around her. Of course we need female leaders. But are they only fighting for themselves or for the vulnerable? Taylor rarely speaks of her privileges as a rich white woman in the music industry, often reluctantly referring to her white conservative fan base as her ‘country roots’. Privilege is not inherently a bad thing – it’s how Billy Ray Cyrus Lil Nas X, a young queer Black artist, helped to dominate the charts.

Although the entertainment industry may consider her old, it seems that Taylor is politically about to grow up. But she has time to change and grow. The AMAs recently regarded her as the artist of the decade. And she can remain a remarkable artist and ally after the 2010s, if she would resist society pushing her into the elephant graveyard.

One of my favorite hits from Lover is “The Archer”, in which she sings: “I never grew up, it’s getting old / help me hold you.” For me it is a song about aging and the difficult but valuable insights that go with it. Hopefully Taylor will hold that message.